Bob Arum claims its 'baloney' Tyson Fury can’t fight in US due to Kinahan links

The Gypsy King reportedly faces a grilling in the US embassy if he wants a visa.

Boxing promoter Bob Arum has claimed it’s a load of ‘baloney’ to claim Tyson Fury is unable to fight in America over his links to Daniel Kinahan.

It had been widely reported that the Gypsy King was unable to fly to the US due to his friendship with the crime boss who he has been pictured with on a number of occasions. Family members have also previously stated that the heavyweight boxing champion was unable to enter the States.

Last year, the US Govt. imposed sanctions on and offered rewards of up to $5million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Daniel Kinahan, his father Christy Senior and brother, Christy Jnr.

Last June, Tyson and his younger half-brother, Tommy Fury, fell foul of the sanctions imposed against the Kinahans and their associates which stopped him from travelling to the US.

However, in an interview in America this week, Arum said: “The idea that he hasn’t had permission to fight here is baloney.”

The long-standing sports publicist spoke to Probox TV about Tyson’s situation if he wants to make a bout Stateside.

“He has to go to the US embassy and be interviewed, and then they’ll give him his visa. But he has been reluctant to have that interview.

“We have the person he has to see – there’s no reason he’ll be kept out of this country,” Arum said.

Bob and Dan

Asked why the heavyweight champ had resisted attending that interview, Arum responded, simply: “He’s Tyson Fury.”

Back in October, Tommy Fury confirmed both he and his brother were being refused entry to the US. Speaking on an MMA podcast, Tommy said: “Me and Tyson just can't get into America at the minute and that's the way it is.”

John Fury, Tyson’s dad, had also posted a video online in which he said: “We can’t travel. Tommy hasn’t got a team, his team members are not allowed in America at the present point of time. So Madison Square Garden mate, ain’t accessible for us, is it?”

Fury and Kinahan

Tyson was reported to have missed out on millions of dollars in appearance fees at Wrestlemania and Royal Rumble over his inability to fly across the pond.

When asked by a Sky Sports reporter about his links to Kinahan ahead of a fight with Dillian Whyte at Wembley, Tyson said: “I had a million questions about this rubbish before. It’s none of my business and I don’t get involved in other people’s business. It doesn’t concern me. No involvement.

“He’s not my father, let’s just say that. I’ve never been close to anybody except my wife and kids to be honest.

“It’s none of my interest or concern at all. I don’t regret anything. I keep my own business to myself. I’ve had a personal relationship with Klitschko so it’s the same isn’t it. I’ve told you three times it’s nothing to do with me.

“I don’t care what you do. I only box – end of. What the US have said they have said. That’s it, end of. I haven’t done any business dealing with him in a long time,” Fury said.