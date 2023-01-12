Blue star Lee Ryan found guilty of racially aggravated assault over ‘chocolate children’ comment
Blue star Lee Ryan has been found guilty of racially aggravated assault after telling a black flight attendant “I want your chocolate children” while drunk.
The singer, 39, was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a whole bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year.
After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about Leah Gordon’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie” before grabbing her wrists.
Ryan was found guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court of being drunk on an aircraft, assaulting a police officer by biting him, racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member.
Ms Gordon said: “He was making comments about my complexion, you’re my chocolate darling, my chocolate cookie, and I’m going to have your chocolate children.”
Ryan, who was tearful in the dock before giving evidence, told the court his actions were merely “playful” and denied use of the word chocolate was racist.
