Bill Murray spotted with JP McManus at All-Ireland Hurling semi-final
American actor Bill Murray was in attendance at the All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final between Limerick and Galway today in Croke Park, alongside well-known businessman JP McManus.
The two made an appearance at the championship quarter final in June at Semple Stadium in Thurles, which seen Galway book their spot in the semi-final.
Murray, who has starred in classic films such as ‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Lost in Translation,’ and ‘Groundhog Day,’ has been spotted today at the hurling semi-final.
He is a frequent visitor to Ireland and during this trip he will not only be attending the hurling but will also be taking part in JP McManus’ Pro-Am golf tournament in Adare Manor this Monday and Tuesday.
The Pro-Am, which will take part two weeks before The Open at St Andrews, will feature 20 of the world’s top 31 golfers, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Shane Lowry.
These professional golfers will be joined by a host of celebrity players, making this event one of the best gatherings of elite golfers in Ireland in many years.
As well as Bill Murray, celebrities such as, Niall Horan, Jamie Dornan, Kenny Dalglish and Shane Filan will also be taking part in the Pro-Am.
The event was originally planned for July 2020 but was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
