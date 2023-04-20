Ben Foden’s wife apologises for calling her toddler daughter a ‘soulless ginger’

She had mistaken peroxide for lemon juice, she told followers, and had turned her toddler into a “soulless ginger".

Jackie took to Instagram to clear the air with followers.

Ben Foden’s wife Jackie has apologised for using the term “soulless ginger” after she mistakenly used peroxide in her child’s hair.

The American entrepreneur revealed to followers on Tuesday that she had accidentally dyed her daughter Farrah’s hair a shade of auburn.

Some fans have since accused Jackie of mocking her husband’s red-headed ex-wife The Saturdays star Una Healy with the comments, forcing the mum-of-one to take to Instagram to clear the air.

"Apologies for the soulless ginger comment, that was stupid, red heads are beautiful, all hair is beautiful, we kept Farrah's red tones in, just corrected the top.”

Jackie has also faced criticism for her at-home hairdressing mishap, after confessing her mistake from a salon on Tuesday.

"Did I accidentally put peroxide in my child's hair in the Bahamas thinking it was just lemon juice and then turn her ginger? Yes. Yes I did,” she admitted to followers.

“So we're correcting mama's woopsie and going back to brown. Because I can't have people thinking she's a soulless ginger.”

The businesswoman tied the knot with rugby player Ben Foden in 2019, shortly after his six-year marriage to Tipperary star Una ended following accusations he had been unfaithful.

He has two children with the singer.

Jackie and Ben have been open about their relationship in the past.

“People perceive Ben as some slimy, habitual cheater and it’s really not who he is. I don’t think Ben could possibly cheat on me,” she told The Sun last year.

“Everyone’s like, ‘He cheated on this beautiful, famous pop star — of course he could cheat on you’. But that’s just not the dynamic we have.”

She added: “We have a very honest and open relationship. We don’t lead separate lives. It’s frustrating that Ben’s cheating is brought up constantly.

“I trust him completely. If, one day, we fall out of love, we will be able to talk to each other and end it cleanly. He won’t give me any excuse to trash his reputation and I won’t feel scorned by him.”