Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrate wedding with bash in Georgia mansion

The couple sealed the return of their romance - twenty years after they first got together - with a lakeside party attended by family and friends

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have celebrated their wedding with a bash in his Georgia mansion - just a month after tying the knot in Las Vegas.

The couple sealed the return of their romance - twenty years after they first got together - with a lakeside party attended by family and friends.

Paparazzi photos of the party showed J-Lo in a white wedding gown, while Affleck donned a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers.

The duo got back together last year, almost two decades after calling off their original engagement.

The celebrations come a month after Jennifer confirmed their nuptials at a ceremony in Las Vegas, where the A-list couple queued along with others to tie the knot.

“We did it!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” In an amusing reference to their eventful relationship, she quipped: “Love is patient - 20 years patient.”

Attendees at the party at the actor’s $8 million Georgia mansion included Affleck’s close friend Matt Damon and filmmaker Kevin Smith, as well as the couple’s children from previous relationships.