Baz Ashmawy says he won’t be making mum Nancy (80) jump out of planes any more

TV star Baz Ashmawy has revealed how he can’t wait to work with his mum Nancy again.

The beloved duo first shot to fame on Sky series 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy in 2014.

But devoted son Baz insisted he’ll no longer be challenging his co-star to jump out of planes or wrangle alligators after she celebrated a milestone birthday last month.

“I think she earned her stripes,” he jokes. “Maybe a desk job or something. She turned 80 in November, so we went over (to Spain where she lives) and had a big hooley.

“God, I’d love to work with her again. But at the moment I’m just letting her enjoy the winter months with the rest of the snowbirds in Gran Canaria.”

Fun-loving Baz and Nancy from Dublin also took on treacherous white water rapids in Thailand and shark diving in South Africa as part of the Emmy-winning TV series, which ran until 2016.

Yet it was their latest documentary, Baz and Nancy’s Last Orders, which aired on RTÉ One during the summer, which saw the pair come closest to death as they planned the former nurse’s funeral.

“At the moment, I’ve got a couple of other things, just myself, but there’s nothing in my head (with Nancy),” continues the 47-year-old, who has a blended family of six children with fiancée Tanja Evans. “Although, any excuse to do a documentary with her, I love it.

“I’ll be honest with you, she’s my favourite person to work with.

“We get to use TV to spend time together, so it’s nice because I’ve got a busy family, I’ve got a lot of people pulling out of me; it’s hard to get just time alone just with her (to) hang out, so anytime we do TV together we always have a great laugh.

"So I’m sure it won’t be long before I think of something.”

Wicklow-born Nancy spends part of the year in the sun before returning home to Ireland.

And only child Baz confessed that being away from his best friend gets harder as she gets older.

“I found it very hard leaving her this time,” admits the DIY SOS presenter. “I’m one of those people that I call in to my mam most days. Just because she’s one of those people, if you’re feeling a little blue or you’re having a long day or whatever, you just go, ‘I’ll pop into her for even half an hour’.

“She’s like doing a bloody Himalayan salt room or something - you come out feeling on top of the world. She’s just a very positive person. She has a lovely energy; she’s always giving me great energy.

“She’s doing great. She’s bouncing around, she’s with her friends, she’s having a great time,” tells Baz, who became a granddad last year. “She looks forward to coming back here in the springtime and then hanging out for another six months here.

“I still chat to her most days. I suppose it’s not the same as we’re a very tactile family, so I like giving her a little squeeze and seeing her and all that, so I miss her when she’s not around. But she’s happy and that’s the main thing.”

DIY SOS: The Bigger Build Ireland airs on RTÉ One at 6.30pm on Friday 30 and 8.30pm on Saturday, December 31