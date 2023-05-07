Barry Keoghan is set to raise the fashion stakes with ‘green suit’ at IFTAs

His inner-city pals, who have nicknamed him ‘Hollywood’, are urging his to wear green tonight by an Irish designer such as Paul Costello or John Rocha.

Hometown hero Barry Keoghan is planning to up the ante in the fashion stakes once again tonight when he dons another eye-catching suit at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) in Dublin.

Barry is due to bring along his gorgeous girlfriend Alyson Sandro to the gala awards, having made a splash with colourful outfits at several big occasion in recent weeks.

The 30-year-old’s favourite tailoring lately has been by Louis Vuitton – he wore a white number from the French designer at the SAG awards, a pastel blue piece at the Golden Globes, while at the Oscars he plumped for a lilac purple blazer and matching trousers.

He chose British designers for two other recent ceremonies – a blue tartan number by Burberry at the Met Gala in New York last weekend, and a red suit by Alexander McQueen at the Bafta’s. The suits would each cost at least €2,000.

Barry and his partner Alyson, a dentist whose father is from Co. Cavan, mainly live at a new pad they bought in her native Dundee in Scotland, are in Dublin with their baby son Brando.

He’s due to be minded by relatives while the couple hit the red carpet.

Barry is being tipped to repeat the success he had at the Baftas when he won Best Supporting Actor for his charming and captivating role of Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Fellow cast member Brendan Gleeson is also due to attend tonight’s ceremony in Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

But Colin Farrell is not believed to be going, while it is unclear whether Kerry Condon, who won Best Supporting Actress at the Bafta’s for her role of Siobhán Súilleabháin, is going.

All four actors were lauded for their roles in the Banshees flick and it’s set to sweep the boards in the film section of tonight’s awards.

Crime series Kin swept the boards in last year’s TV category, winning Best Drama, Best Actor Sam Keeley/(Eric), Best Actress Clare Dunne (Amanda), Best Supporting actor Ciaran Hinds (Eamon Cunningham) and Best Supporting Actress Maria Doyle Kennedy (Birdy), but bizarrely did not pick up a single nomination this year.

Other actors confirmed attending tonight are John C Reilly, Liam Cunningham, Charlie Murphy, AJ Buckley, Victoria Smurfit and Niamh Algar and Clare Dunne.

The 20th Anniversary IFTA ceremony will be hosted by Deirdre O’Kane and are the first awards in person since before the Covid pandemic, with the gongs for the past three years being given out virtually.​

The awards will be screened on RTÉ One tomorrow at 9.35pm