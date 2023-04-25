As hit show Succession comes to an end we look at the greatest TV episodes of all time

The cooling period means we can now talk about THAT Logan Roy death twist

The allowable cooling off period has passed and we can discuss episode 3 of the final season of Succession that saw Logan Roy die helplessly on his private jet while his kids listened in on a smartphone.

The close-action intimate long shots and improvised script by the protagonists had tens of millions of viewers around the world completely gripped for an hour and the episode is already being hailed as one of the greatest of all time.

It might be early to call that but it got us thinking about the greatest TV episodes of all time.

Succession, Connor's Wedding

Season 4, Episode 3

Succession, Connor's Wedding

We all suspected that Logan would die in the end. He’s been unwell since episode 1 of season 1 and survived several health scares, so the writing was on the wall. But no one believed that his domineering and brilliant character would be killed off so early in the final season.

With seven episodes remaining the drama is only beginning but let’s not take away from the epic events of last week’s bombshell episode that was rolled out almost like a theatre play.

They are vile characters, but they are incredible to watch. Our only problem is that there are just six episodes to go.

Breaking Bad, Face Off

Season 4, Episode 13

Breaking Bad, Face Off

Yes yes yes I know…Ozymandias is supposed to be better but in true coin-flip style I’m rooting for the other episode. Having failed to blow up Gus Fring’s car, Walt has to come up with a new plan and calls in the help of wheelchair-bound Hector Salamanca who ultimately blows himself up and kills Fring at the same time. So much happens in this episode…Brock is fighting for his life in hospital, Jesse is questioned by police and Hank is hauled into the office to quiz Salamanca who communicates using a bell. The whole episode crescendos with the hauntingly-perfect soundtrack of Goodbye by Apparat.

West Wing, Two Cathedrals

Season 2, Episode 22

The West Wing, Two Cathedrals

I feel sorry for anyone who gave up on West Wing before the season 2 finale. As Two Cathedrals rolls out fans are hooked on every single word and action by the incredible cast. President Bartlet is distraught after the untimely death of his PA Mrs. Landingham, but as her funeral approaches, he has a decision to make…will he run again, or will he let his recently-revealed MS diagnosis hold him back. Throw in heated Congressional questioning on his health and a crisis in Haiti coupled with the fact that all of his staff are wondering if he will continue on and keep them in a job is why “Two Cathedrals” is widely considered to be one of the greatest episodes in television history.

Six Feet Under, Everyone's Waiting

Season 5, Episode 12

Six Feet Under, Everyone's Waiting

While every other episode typically opened with a death that would eventually find its way to the Fisher family funeral home, the finale begins with a birth. As the action concludes there is one final family dinner, but it doesn’t end there. The writers finished with a montage outlining the lives of all the main characters from that moment until the time of each of their deaths.

Durrell is interested in embalming; Rico and Vanessa stay together; Ruth dies in 2025 at age 79; Keith is shot to death in 2029 at age 61; Claire marries Ted; David dies in 2044 at age 75; Rico dies in 2049 at age 75; Brenda dies in 2051 at age 82; Claire dies in 2085 at age 102. Done.

Game of Thrones, The Rains of Castamere

Season 3, Episode 9

Game of Thrones The Rains of Castamere

I know Battle of Bastards is the greatest episode of GoT but The Rains of Castamere was so out of left field that it moved the drama into a whole new realm. Robb, his pregnant wife Talisa and mum Catelyn arrive for the marriage of Edmure Tully to one of Walder Frey’s daughters. There is considerable tension between the two families already which we, as viewers, join in on. The festivities continue but Walder Frey had a surprise blood bath planned. Elsewhere, Daenerys orders the attack on Yunkai, Brandon discovers his true strength and Jon Snow was forced to choose between the Watch and Ygritte. Jesus, I’m emotional just typing all that.

The Wire, Middle Ground

Season 3, Episode 11

The Wire, Middle Ground

I’m still annoyed that this was spoiled for me. As a fan of The Wire I understood no character was impervious to death but Stringer Bell?

New BFFs Omar and Brother Mouzone cornered Stringer on the top floor of a building he’s hoping to develop and the inevitable unfolds. Badass to the end Stringer tells them to “Get on with it, mother***ers.” Amazingly, that’s not even the moment that makes season three’s penultimate episode the best ever. There’s an earlier scene between Avon and Stringer (on the rooftop) reminiscing about their misspent youth. The scene is wrought with emotion — love, fear, regret, and a layer of tension that can’t be ignored. Neither knows that the other has betrayed him, and that only one will survive the season.

Lost, Through the Looking Glass

Season 3, Episode 22

Lost, Through the Looking Glass

With so much happening on the mysterious island in this episode, fans look for plot holes to this day. The image of Charlie raising a hand with the words “Not Penny’s Boat” written in black marker as the water rises around him - and the revelation that the future Jack and Kate have somehow made it off the island - make this not only one of the best episodes of the series but one of the greatest season finales.

The Sopranos, Pine Barrens

Season 3, Episode 11

The Sopranos, Pine Barrens

In an episode directed by Steve Buscemi, trouble comes for the Jersey mob crew when Chris and Paulie take over collections for a sick Silvio and things get a bit out of hand. The duo tries to dump a body, gets lost in the woods, and nearly freezes to death. Meanwhile, Tony confesses to Dr. Melfi that he's been seeing one of her patients and admits things aren't going well. Badabing!

True Detective, Who Goes There

Season 1, Episode 4

True Detective, Who Goes There

This Emmy-winning episode features Detective Cohle returning to a dark, drug-addled world when the search for Reggie Ledoux leads him to a motorcycle gang, the Iron Crusaders. The episode ends with a dramatic and critically lauded six-minute tracking shot. Watch it and try to figure out how they did it.

Honourable mentions: Better Call Saul, Saul Gone (S6, Ep 13) Chernobyl, Vichnaya Pamyat (S1, Ep 5) Game of Thrones, Battle of Bastards (S6, Ep 9) This Is Us, Super Bowl Sunday (S2, Ep 14) Mad Men, The Suitcase (S4, Ep 7) Stranger Things, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab (S4 Ep 7) Breaking Bad, Ozymandias (S5, Ep 14) Mr. Robot, 407 Proxy Authentication Required (S4, Ep 7)