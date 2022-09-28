Arnold Schwarzenegger signs Auschwitz guestbook with Terminator catchphrase ‘I’ll be back’
While many fans agreed that Schwarzenegger’s intentions were good, it was agreed that he could have written something more sensitive
Arnold Schwarzenegger left a Terminator quote in the Auschwitz guestbook after visiting the concentration camp.
The Austrian actor went to the camp with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, who recently awarded him with the inaugural Award for Fighting Hatred.
In September, Schwarzenegger, 75, vowed to help the organisation “terminate hate”, saying of the honour: “I am witness to the ruins of a country broken by the Nazis. I saw firsthand how this hatred spun out of control and I share these painful memories with the world in the hopes of preventing future tragedies and educating soldiers about personal responsibility.
“I stand with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation and their mission of education to ensure NEVER AGAIN.”
On Wednesday, Schwarzenegger visited the camp in Poland, with the museum’s official Twitter account sharing his guestbook inscription on Twitter.
However, the actor’s fans were surprised to see that he had opted to write “I’ll be back”, his famous catchphrase from The Terminator franchise.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
While many agreed that Schwarzenegger’s intentions were good, it was agreed that he could have written something more sensitive.
”I’m glad he visited and wrote in the book but I had to think twice about the message,” one person wrote, adding: “I’m sure he meant it in the nicest possible way and having been there I know its hard to find the right words but I’m not sure these were the best.”
“Not sure the tone of that was entirely suitable,” another wrote, with additional Twitter users calling it “tacky” and “flippant”.
The Auschwitz museum’s official Twitter page stepped in to defend Schwarzenegger, and attempted to clarify the meaning behind his decision.
“This visit was planned to be relatively short. The inscription was meant to be a promise to return for another and more in-depth visit,” they wrote.
The Independent has contacted Schwarzenegger for comment.
Today's Headlines
plea change | Ex-Sinn Fein cllr Jonathan Dowdall pleads guilty to facilitating murder at Regency Hotel
touching tribute | Heartbreaking poem to tragic Tallaght siblings Christy, Chelsea and Lisa left at graveside
Suspended sentence | New mum who stole bag and bank card from woman giving birth in Dublin hospital avoids jail
'resting' | Aslan’s Christy Dignam on ‘road to recovery’ after health scare
Alleged attacks | Schoolboy (13) accused of sexually assaulting four women and teen girl in Dublin
miraculous | Watch: Longford motorist has lucky escape after car crashes and lands on its roof
Rent crisis | Galway student (21) is living out of her car because she can’t get accommodation
Tragedy | Pedestrian who died after being struck by car in Tyrone named locally as Niall McDonald
sex ed | Vogue Williams says she lost virginity at 18 to man (27) who ‘picked me up in school uniform’
terminate hate | Arnold Schwarzenegger signs Auschwitz guestbook with Terminator catchphrase ‘I’ll be back’