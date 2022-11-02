Aoibhín Garrihy reveals she was ‘pushed’ away from acting

The eldest Garrihy sister and former Fair City star admits there were things she ‘hated’ about acting and the industry

Former Fair City star Garrihy has revealed the reason for her acting exit was “the industry itself.”

Aoibhín, sister to to RTÉ star Doireann, confessed to the RTÉ Guide that there were parts of her job she “hated,” prompting her to pack it in to start her own business.

"I think it was the industry itself that probably pushed me away ultimately,” she said.

"I think you need to be a certain type of person, and for me there was an itch there that I certainly wanted to scratch in terms of business, and I get to do that with BEO and I am in control of what I produce.

"The schmoozing aspect of it... I just hated that.

“I certainly miss the doing of it but the other stuff not so much and I absolutely love what I am doing now.”

The eldest Garrihy sister founded the wellness brand BEO to “educate and empower women to live a healthier, happier, more enriched life,” her co-founder Sharon Connellan says.

"The growth of BEO relies on our ability to listen to and answer the needs of the modern woman.”

The business runs events, offers sleeping products and sells a collection of Aran jumpers for children.

Aoibhín said she is content with the direction she has gone in, the mum-of-three uprooting to Clare for a new “pace of life.”

"I am so content, and you can't buy that. It's a feeling and it's a gear shift, when I am on the road home to Clare, I feel it.”

Aoibhín and husband John Burke have three kids together: Hanorah (3), Liobhan (2) and eight-month-old Isla.

The former Fair City star was a runner-up in the first series of Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

Five years later, her younger sister Doireann has been announces as the new host alongside Jennifer Zamparelli.

She is also one third of 2FM’s Breakfast show each morning, alongside Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan.

When it was announced that Doireann would be taking over from Nicky Byrne, she told sundayworld.com: “I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family - the glitziest gang in town!

"This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January!”