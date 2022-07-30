Anna Daly’s son Rhys rushed to hospital following a head injury

He is now home and recovering well according to the RTE star

Anna Daly’s son youngest son, Rhys, was taken to hospital on Friday following a head injury.

The TV presenter’s son injured himself and needed to get stitches on his forehead.

Taking to social media, her husband Ben Ward shared snaps of their trip to the hospital on Instagram.

“The four stages of a head injury. Acceptance. Treatment. Repair. McDonalds. #ouch,” he captioned the pictures.

The images showed the young boy looking poorly as he had a bandage on his head, and blood trickling down the front of his t-shirt.

In the final picture, Rhys appeared to perk up as he enjoyed some chicken nuggets after the ordeal.

Sharing the post to her own Instagram story she wrote: “How’s your Friday going?”

“Oh Anna! Poor Kiddo and you hope you got a treat for the shock too,” fellow broadcaster Suzanne Kane commented on the post.

Another added: “Hugs for Rhys and Mama.”

“Oh no, Ben. Hope Rhys is ok the poor little man, and you too,” another chimed in.

After being treated, the family were able to return home and Anna gave followers an update on his condition.

“Thanks for all your kind msgs. Rhys is fine, nothing some ‘magic’ glue and stitches couldn’t sort.”

“Today is now a ‘yes day’ (once it can be done from the couch!!)”

“Thanks, Laya Healthcare Cherrywood for their kindness towards him,” she added, posting a snap of the young boy sitting on their sofa playing with a games console.

Anna recently revealed how her father Noel’s sense of humour has been a “huge asset” as he recovers after battling cancer during lockdown.

He has been undergoing months of treatment since being diagnosed with prostate cancer but the TV presenter told RSVP Magazine that while it's been a tough journey, her dad is getting his strength back.

"Getting his strength back after cancer treatment is never going to be easy and I've so much sympathy for anyone who has gone through that cancer journey,” she said.

"The radiation that my Dad received will keep the cancer at bay but it also takes a lot from you. He's getting there though and his sense of humour around his illness has been a huge asset."

Anna also described how her family had been brought closer together through the challenging months posed by her father's illness, as well as the pandemic.

"During lockdown, FaceTime was a hugely beneficial way to keep in touch but also I think in many ways the absences made us all realise the importance of family," she went on.

"Of course, my dad going through illness in addition to the fears and anxiousness of Covid made it very tough but feeling like you're helping and supporting them by dropping off groceries and chatting from the garden made it more human.

"It connected my husband [Ben] more with my parents too as he did so many of those shops and drops!

"There's no doubt that his illness has made us all appreciate him being around and although we (I) wreck his head with suggestions that he improve his diet, get more exercise or drink more water (I never stop with that one!). I think he knows it all comes from a good place."