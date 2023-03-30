Anna Daly issues warning after she is targeted by internet scammers using her image

‘The scammers are back with my face on a convoluted yet dangerously persuasive link / click bait for an investment scam’

Anna Daly has become the latest victim of internet scammers who have used the well-known faces of celebrities to sell products or entice people to invest in dodgy schemes.

Anna took to Twitter to share a screengrab of an image used by the fraudsters, to warn people that she is not involved in the “convoluted yet dangerously persuasive” scam.

The image used by the scammers runs alongside a caption reading: ‘What happened to Anna Daly? She regretted what she had said but it was too late’.

“The scammers are back with my face on a convoluted yet dangerously persuasive link / click bait for an investment scam,” Anna tweeted alongside the picture used by the scammers. “Pls ignore / report if it comes your way. #fraudsters #SCAM.”

Just last week, former RTE host Mike Murphy blasted an investment fraud that had been using his face on social media as a “total and utter fabrication” after he learned that someone had fallen for it.

Retired Murphy revealed how scammers had been using pictures from his appearance on the Tommy Tiernan Show to fool people.

"I don't know what you do in these situations,” he said. “I have heard about these kinds of things before but I'm irked by it and very, very concerned lest anyone think it's true. It is utterly a scam that is literally what it is."

Speaking to Joe Duffy on RTE Liveline, Mike said he was horrified after he was told someone had invested in the scam. He said: "Someone from RTE told me this morning that a person had been in touch and said that they had invested in whatever the hell this thing is.

"And like I said I don't know what it is but I'm amused at the idea that in the middle of an interview with Tommy Tiernan, I leaned across him and said, 'Here's how to make a quick buck Tommy. Give up the telly and I'll show you how to make some real money'. So the idea I would do that is ludicrous."

He added: "Joe, you know from doing the show there are people out there that one might be gullible but even more importantly might be vulnerable and who might say, 'Because this man they have seen on television or they might have met or whatever is recommending it maybe I should do it'.

"And I just want to absolutely state this is a complete total and utter fake and fabrication. I have not been involved in it in any way."

Last year, Miriam O'Callaghan settled a High Court action over false and misleading advertisements that had been published on Facebook.

The veteran broadcaster took the action over the fake ads containing her image and name that had falsely claimed she had left her position with RTÉ's Prime Time programme to promote skincare products.

The ads were published on Facebook by malicious third parties, the court heard.

Ms O'Callaghan's lawyers secured a High Court order in 2019 requiring Facebook to give her information about who was behind the ads, but it had not been possible to identify them.

However, an apology was read to the court by barrister Joe Jeffers, on behalf of Facebook Ireland, who are now known as Meta Platforms Ireland.

Meta apologised unreservedly to Ms O'Callaghan and said the ads contained fabricated statements that had been extremely damaging to her.

The court heard Ms O'Callaghan was satisfied that the publication of the fake ads using her name and image had stopped.

As part of the settlement, the court heard Facebook has made it easier for Irish users to report misleading or scam ads.

Ms O'Callaghan said it had been a very stressful five years but was relieved she had been able to protect her own name and reputation.

She said it was important to make sure the new reporting tool was introduced so other Irish people would not have to go through what she had to go through as it would now be much easier to report such scams.

She said she had never considered giving up because she said she knew she had to do something for other people dealing with ads like this as it was "just not okay".

She urged people to report misleading or scam ads on Facebook using the new reporting tool.