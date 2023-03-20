Animal rights group slam ‘hypocrite’ Katie Price for wearing ‘real fur’ in old photos

Katie confirmed at the time that she was wearing a real fur outfit made by Furs by Natalia.

An Irish political party has hit out at Katie Price for wearing “real fur” during a past appearance at Cheltenham Festival.

The Party for Animal Welfare, Ireland’s “only official registered political party for animals”, shared a photo on Sunday of the former glamour model attending the races in a tan coat with a pink fur collar paired with a matching fur hat.

While the photo is not from this year’s annual racing event and in fact dates back to 2018, the party criticised the “self-confessed animal lover” online anyway.

A spokesperson for the group wrote: “FUR HAG, KATIE PRICE. What a hypocrite you are Katie Price! A self-confessed animal lover seen here at the Cheltenham Festival draped in real fur.

FUR HAG #katieprice 😡

What a hypocrite you are; A self confessed animal lover seen here at the #CheltenhamFestival draped in real fur. So you love animals Katie? It seems only if they are for your entertainment or for your abhorrent fashion sense! What a disgrace, shame on you! pic.twitter.com/2YJrCuBMck — PartyForAnimalWelfare (@AnimalWelfareIE) March 19, 2023

“So you love animals Katie? It seems only if they are for your entertainment or for your abhorrent fashion sense! What a disgrace, shame on you!”

Katie confirmed at the time that she was wearing a real fur outfit made by Furs by Natalia, a company that used mink, fox, rabbit and raccoon furs to create their products. The brand’s social media pages indicate that the company dissolved in 2020.

A representative for Katie denied that she was wearing real fur and maintained that she was “wearing a faux fur in pink,” but the mum-of-five later told her Instagram followers that she was wearing a design by Furs by Natalia.

She endorsed the brand by writing “@fursbynatalia always love all her furs”.

However, since the photo has resurfaced, Katie has been on the receiving end of criticism from animal rights activists and concerned social media users.

Replying to the Party for Animal Welfare’s post, one person said: “I'm shocked...saddened people think fur somehow enhances them... it does quite the opposite... you can’t go any lower than wearing someone else’s skin that was dripping in blood and endured immense suffering... #banfur”.

Another wrote: “An animal lover would have nothing to do with Cheltenham, and wouldn't be seen in that outfit!!”

It comes after a viewer tuning into Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion called on the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) to intervene after the model “put a kitten in danger” on the show.

The animal lover was left furious after watching Katie use toxic pink spray paint while the cat was right beside her on the Channel 4 series last month.

They took to Twitter to air out their concerns, writing: “Beyond stupid @KatiePrice first you don’t care about your own health, spraying without a mask. Then her helpless kitten walks through the paint and she says 'get out cat I don’t want hairs in the paint.”

“@RSPCA please give the idiot guidance on animals and how not to poison them!”