Amber Heard's sister says 'cards were stacked against us' in Johnny Depp lawsuit
Amber Heard’s sister says the “cards were stacked against us” in the multi-million pound defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp, but that the truth would be “forever on the side” of the Aquaman star.
Whitney Henriquez said she would “always be proud” of her sister “for standing up for yourself” following the actress’s US courtroom defeat last week.
Mr Depp had sued Ms Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implied he had been physically and sexually abusive toward her while they were together.
On Wednesday, jurors returned a verdict against Ms Heard, finding that the article was indeed defamatory.
Ms Henriquez, who took to the stand to give evidence during the six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia wrote on Instagram: “I still stand with you, sissy.
“Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.
“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us.
“But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.
“I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you.
“Forever by your side.”
Following the verdict Ms Heard said she was “heartbroken” by the outcome and its implication for other victims of domestic abuse.
Mr Depp continues his tour of the UK alongside musician Jeff Beck, playing at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Monday night.
