Amber Heard says evidence not allowed in defamation trial could have changed verdict
Amber Heard has claimed that a “binder” of evidence including therapist notes and text messages that the jury didn’t see could have changed the verdict in her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Ms Heard’s full interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie aired on Dateline on Friday night, where the Aquaman actor said that her therapist had contemporaneously documented her allegations of abuse since 2011.
According to the notes, Ms Heard told her therapist that Mr Depp “hit her, threw her on floor” in an alleged incident in 2012.
Ms Heard’s team also shared text messages including where she appeared to tell her father that Mr Depp had kicked her on an airplane.
The notes and texts were not allowed as evidence in the case after the judge ruled them inadmissible.
Mr Depp has denied ever abusing Ms Heard.
On Thursday, Mr Depp’s team responded to Ms Heard’s interview saying: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favour.”
