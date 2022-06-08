Amber Heard hits back at Johnny Depp after his TikTok post about 'moving forward'

A spokesperson for his ex-wife said: "As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward"

Amber Heard has hit back at Johnny Depp after he joined TikTok to say he was “moving forward” after their defamation trial.

Depp thanked his “unwavering” supporters in his first TikTok post on Tuesday after his legal victory against Heard, with his account amassing more than seven million followers already.

Depp’s first post highlighted clips from his run of live concerts with musician Jeff Beck and moments of fans holding banners.

But in a statement to People magazine, a spokesperson for his ex-wife said: “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward.

“The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is... be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Alongside his video about his victory, Depp had posted the caption: “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.

“We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.”

Depp won his multi-million-dollar US lawsuit against ex wife Heard after a jury ruled her 2018 article in the Washington Post was defamatory. The actor has been awarded damages of $10 million.

However, the jury also found in favour of Heard who said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

In a statement after the verdict, Heard said: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.”

Separately, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez was promoted to partner at her law firm following her performance at the actor’s multi-million dollar defamation suit.

The firm, Brown Rudnick, gave Ms Vasquez the promotion over her “key role" in the case.