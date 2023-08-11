All-star line out for wedding of Dublin GAA power couple Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy

Lining out alongside Dean in a different capacity today were Dublin captain James McCarthy and fellow players John Small and Ciaran Kilkenny, who acted as groomsmen

GAA golden couple Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy had their biggest ever line out today when they walked down the ailse to finally become man and wife.

SundayWorld.com can reveal the couple are having their wedding reception today in the luxurious K Club in Co Kildare – just 12 days after Dean and his team mates won the All-Ireland football final in Croke Park.

Lining out alongside Dean in a different capacity today was Dublin captain and Best Man James McCarthy – who along with Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons now has a record nine All-Ireland winning medals - and fellow players John Small and Ciaran Kilkenny, who acted as groomsmen.

Numerous other members of both the Dublin men’s and ladies football squads are guests at the bash today.

Among those pictured at the nuptials here are the three groomsmen James McCarthy, John Small, Ciaran Kilkenny as well as Brian Fenton and Brian Howard.

Dean (33) and his GAA pals were living it up the K Club the day before the wedding when they enjoyed rounds of golf at the resort’s world class course.

Left to right: Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny, John Small, James McCarthy and Brian Howard

Niamh (32), who has played for the Dublin ladies football team as well as Australia Rules, was also busy at the five star hotel as she looked after the couple’s adorable one-year-old daughter Sadie.

Ballymun Kickham’s ace Dean was back playing for his club team on Wednesday, when he scored four points (two from frees) in their first round goup one loss against Ballyboden St Enda’s at Parnell park (which Dean’s team mates McCarthy and Small also played in).

Together the couple share an astonishing 12 All-Ireland winner’s medals – Dean has eight and Niamh four.

Dean is also Dublin’s highest scorer of all time – he came on a sub in this year’s victory over Kerry.

Renowned as a free taker, he has amassed an incredible total of 19 goals and 508 points between, Leinster, All-Ireland and National League appearances.

Left corner forward Dean is a son of legendary 1983 All-Ireland winner Barney Rock, who was also a noted free taker.

Niamh and Dean run the Fancy That coffee shop in Garristown, north Co Dublin and it became so busy during lockdown that Niamh left her job as a teacher to concentrate full-time on the venture.

Dean was also not work-shy when it comes to helping with the Fancy That business as he undertook a course to become a barista.

Niamh manages Fancy That and is helped there by her mum and a local girl, with members of the local GAA team also giving a hand from time to time.

The cafe issued a message earlier today wishing the happy couple the best for the future.

Dean has a full-time job as a sales manager.

The couple shared an apartment until early 2021 year and later that year moved into a new pad in Malahide, where Niamh used play her club football with local side St Sylvester’s.

They first met while coaching kids at a summer camp in 2014.

When once asked was it love at first sight, Dean replied "No, I wouldn't say that," before adding: "Obviously it took Niamh a while longer to be drawn to me but for me, first time, it was [love], yeah."

Dean previously told us the idea for the coffee shop grew when he moved back in with his parents in Garristown in during the height of lockdown, when Niamh went to Australia to play Aussie Rules.

"When I was back living at home there was nowhere open and the nearest place you could get a coffee was in Ashbourne. I thought that Garristown would be a good location to open a place like that up, and it was near the local school," he recalls.

"So, it was kind of one of those things where we didn't really know how it was going to go, but thankfully it has been doing great so far and people are enjoying it."

Niamh and Dean with their daughter

Niamh was based in Melbourne, where coffee shops are flourishing.

"Niamh would be more intrigued with coffee, having been in Melbourne where it's very popular, and she saw how it worked there," said Dean.

"She did a course in it and gained a lot of experience in it. Coffee became a big hit, especially during Covid.

"I do help out a bit, particularly in the first few weeks. I'm a part time qualified barista, and I did a week long course."

“The people of Garristown and the surrounding areas have been very supportive; it's been brilliant."

When jokingly asked if he'd consider playing for the seaside town's St Sylvester's club, Dean laughed: "I don't think Ballymun Kickham’s would be too happy!"