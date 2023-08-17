Alexandra Burke says birth of second child with Darren Randolph is 'around the corner’

The former X Factor winner also admitted that she's nervous to give birth again.

Alexandra Burke has said that her second baby is “just around the corner” as she updated fans on her pregnancy.

The former X Factor winner also admitted that she's nervous to give birth again but said that she and her husband, Irish goalkeeper Darren Randolph, are grateful to be welcoming their new arrival.

Sharing three Instagram photos of herself and Darren cradling her baby bump, she wrote: “No, this is not a flashback huns! Baby #2 is just around the corner.

“I’m nervous but extremely excited to meet the new addition to our little family.

“Feeling every single movement in my tummy lately and I smile with absolute gratitude to the universe for blessing us once again.

“We can’t wait to meet you little one.”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to send the couple their well wishes.

Model Daisy Lowe wrote: “So excited for you!!!”

And singer Pixie Lott said: “Eeeeeek,” adding a string of heart emojis.

While a fan penned: “good luck with ur baby and the birth u guys”.

Another chimed in: “Sending lots of love and well wishes to you and your family, Alex. God bless you.”

And someone else added: “Congratulations to you and your family”.

Alexandra and Darren welcomed their first child together in July 2022 but are choosing to keep their little one out of the public eye.

The couple chose not to reveal the baby’s name or gender and instead refer to the infant as their “little grape”.

Alexandra revealed the pair were expecting again in April, just a few months after the birth of their firstborn.

The singer previously wrote about her love for her baby on Mother's Day alongside a cute picture as she opened up about how motherhood changed her life.

“My first Mother’s Day as your mama… Feeling very blessed. Can’t thank the hubby enough for making me feel so special and loved.

“My little baby Grape - thank you for making me a better person. For making me the best version of myself and showing up in ways I thought I never could… I am so lucky to be your mum.”