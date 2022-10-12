Alexandra Burke refuses to reveal baby's name or gender to ‘protect’ them

The singer, who won the fifth series of The X Factor back in 2008, welcomed her first child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph over the summer.

Alexandra Burke choked back tears as she revealed why she hasn’t shared any details about her new baby.

Alexandra appeared on Loose Women earlier this week, where she opened up about why she hasn't revealed her baby’s name or gender.

She became emotional as she told hosts Ruth Langford, Janet Street-Porter, Katie Piper, and Jane Moore: “I just want to protect the baby.

“I come from X Factor, and it’s a public show. I’m very grateful for the platform. It’s made me who I am today.

“But in the process of me being who I am, I asked for all this [fame], but my family never.

“The impact on them is hard because you can’t keep their privacy. I want to protect the baby as much as I can.”

The 34-year-old wiped tears from her eyes as she continued: “It’s really that they never asked for it. I asked for it.

“So I want to protect the baby as much as I can and let the baby make its own decision.

“I don’t want to hurt anyone in the process of who I am and the life I have chosen.

“My mum would say I’m making the right choice.”

Alexandra Burke revealed that she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Darren in July with a sweet Instagram post, where she shared an image of her baby’s feet alongside a touching caption.

In the post, which was also shared to her other half’s Instagram, she wrote: “Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.”

Since then, Alexandra has only shared one photo of her child on Instagram, making sure to keep their face hidden from the camera.

In the snap, which was taken in Monte Carlo as the proud mum celebrated her 34th birthday, Alexandra beamed at her newborn as she cradled them in her arms.

She captioned the post: “This is 34. Thank you for all the lovely messages today”.