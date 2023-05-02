Alexa Chung’s Met Gala dress was inspired by Magdalene Laundries

Billie Eilish and Alexa Chung were both flying the flag for Ireland by wearing Irish designers

Billie Eilish attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) — © Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Alexa Chung attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) — © Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Two A-List celebrities wowed at the Met Gala last night wearing custom designers by Irish designers.

The annual fundraising gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City on Monday, with Billie Eilish and Alexa Chung flying the flag for Ireland at the biggest night in fashion.

Hitmaker Billie nailed the ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ theme in a black sheer gown created by Simone Rocha.

The Bad Guy singer’s gothic dress was made with repurposed fabrics and featured a lace-edged tulle train and a tweed harness with dazzling embellishments.

Billie Eilish attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) — © Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The monochrome look was paired with hand beaded crystal cluster tulle gloves and matching stockings.

Billie is a self-professed Simone Rocha fan and previously wore one of the Dublin designer’s creations when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021.

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet last night, the 21-year-old admitted she had to work her magic to collaborate with Rocha.

“She does not custom make anything, and I was just like, [bats eyes] ‘Please’,” she said.

Speaking of working with Billie on the custom design, Rocha said: “I was inspired by Billie herself, her talent, her world, and her powerful femininity.

“I wanted to celebrate her femininity through fragility and strength. Working with fragile tulle and edging it in lace, interpreting embellishment as armour, and creating a look which reflected an emotion, a very layered piece revealing what lies beneath.”

Meanwhile, Alexa Chung also worked with an Irish designer on her Met Gala look.

The model recruited Roisin Pierce to put together her white floral ensemble, which consisted of a detailed satin and crepe top “patchworked together with overlaid delicate daisy-stitched organza” and a satin embroidered skirt.

The all-white piece from Pierce’s Two For Joy collection is inspired by garments made in the Magdalene Laundries such as “clothing for communions, baptisms, weddings”.

Alexa Chung attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) — © Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“I really think that the pieces are more beautiful in white. When you look closer you see all these fine details,” she told British Vogue.

“Alexa’s mood changed when she saw the look. It’s so nice knowing that they can have that effect on people.”

Alexa added: “I saw this year’s theme as an opportunity to bring attention to a young designer who has been influenced by Mr Lagerfeld.

“As much as this exhibition is a retrospective, I think he would’ve liked to look forward, and Róisín’s work felt like a nice nod to his enduring legacy.”