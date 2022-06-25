After Tyson and dad John banned from US, we take a look at the famous Fury clan

Tyson’s mentor uncle Peter was once one of the UK’s most feared drug lords

Tyson Fury made headlines last week when he was refused entry into the United States as a result of the sanctions against the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

He was turned away from entering the States for the first time last Friday after he booked a flight from the UK, potentially jeopardising his career.

The “Gypsy King” and his father John have been desperate to distance themselves from mob boss Daniel Kinahan over the past few weeks, but who else makes up the mighty Fury clan?

Tyson Fury

Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson is one of the most recognisable names in the boxing world

Tyson, who has no involvement in crime, previously publically praised Daniel Kinahan for his role in managing his career as a boxer.

He announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year and hung up his gloves for good after clashing with Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium at the end of April.

However, his wife Paris is convinced that her husband is “itching for another fight” and wants to reverse his decision to retire.

Paris Fury

Tyson met his wife Paris (née Mulroy) approximately 16 years ago at the wedding of a mutual friend.

The pair tied the knot in front of more than 300 guests in November 2008 at a traditional traveller wedding.

They share six children together: Venezuela (14), Prince John James (9), Prince Tyson II (4), Valencia (3), and baby Athena, who was born prematurely last August.

Paris has become a TV star and social media influencer in recent years and has appeared on ITV's Loose Women.

John Fury Sr

Tyson's father, John Fury Sr, has also dipped his toes in the boxing world.

He had a successful boxing career in the late 1980s through to the mid 1990s and now trains his sparring sons Tyson and Tommy.

in 2011, John was jailed for 11 years after gouging out a man’s eye in a brawl.

The victim was left half-blind after Fury got him in a headlock during a dispute and forced his fingers into the man’s eye sockets.

He was released from prison in February 2015.

On Wednesday, John announced that he and other members of his son Tommy’s boxing team are, like Tyson, also banned from entering the US.

In a video posted online addressing YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, who called for Tommy to fight him in New York City this August, John said: “We can’t travel. Tommy hasn’t got a team, his team members are not allowed in America at the present point of time. So Madison Square Garden mate, ain’t accessible for us, is it?

“You can have it on the sixth of August but it’s got to be not in America because all us (sic), I’ll be honest with you, are suspended and banned for life, I can’t get to you at all, Tyson can’t get to you because he’s got a few issues at the moment so Tommy’s got no team.”

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury is the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury and rose to fame during the 2019 season of Love Island.

He and his influencer girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague made it to the final of the reality series but missed out on the top prize.

The pair are still going strong and reportedly splashed out £4 million (approximately €4.6m) on a Cheshire mansion together.

And Tommy has also launched a boxing career of his own, following in his brother’s footsteps.

His rescheduled bout against Jake Paul will officially take place on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, it was announced on Thursday.

Fury said: “The contract has been signed. I don’t need a team to get this job done, now the drug testing has been signed there are no issues. See you at the press conference.”

Peter Fury

Tyson’s mentor uncle Peter was once one of the UK’s most feared drug lords after building an amphetamine empire inside an industrial unit in rural England.

He was jailed for ten years in 1995 for possession and intent to supply before he was hit with a money laundering charge in 2008.

Now, after standing behind Tyson throughout his career, Peter channels his energy into coaching his own son Hughie.

Hughie Fury

Hughie Fury, cousin of Tyson Fury, is also a pro boxer who holds a record of 26 wins to 3 losses.

In 2012, he became the first British boxer to win a gold medal in the super-heavyweight division at the Youth World Championships.

He will face off against Michael Hunter in a heavyweight clash at the AO Arena Manchester on July 2.