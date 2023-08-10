After Tyrique’s strop on Love Island who are the other celebs who’ve had on-screen meltdowns?

Some of the rants and reactions of celebrities and sportspeople have proven to be pure comedy gold

When Tyrique finished third on Love Island and made it very clear that he believed he should have placed higher he became the latest TV star to prove they are a bad loser.

Egos and notions are nothing new with celebrities and wannabe-celebrities but the best and worst of a person’s character tends to come out when they land on the losing side.

Trying to be graceful in defeat is harder than being humble in victory so when stars get caught out losing on camera you can stumble upon some absolute gold.

The Love Island lothario has been one of the break-out stars of this season’s instalment, but clearly he felt a win was in his grasp.

Luckily for him hardly anyone watches Love Island anymore or cares about the results so it will easily be forgotten.

The same can’t be said for this lot…

Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver at The Oscars

When Kim Basinger won Best Supporting Actress at the 1998 Oscars for LA Confidential everyone was delighted for her.

Well, everyone except her fellow thespian Minnie Driver who was clearly shocked that her turn in Good Will Hunting got overlooked by The Academy.

Plus, her ex Matt Damon had already won an Oscar that night, so not a great night for Minnie all around.

Peter Marsh on Come Dine With Me

Peter Marsh on Come Dine with Me

The ultimate king of the sore loser brigade. Peter had fallen out with everyone throughout the week on the culinary show, and so when his arch rival Jane was named the winner (ironically by himself), he was furious.

“You ruined my night completely just so you could have the money,” he blasted.

“I hope now you will spend it on getting some lessons in grace and decorum, because you have all the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on!”

“So Jane, take your money and get off my property,” he finished.

Just wow.

Holly Carpenter on Dancing With The Stars

Holly Carpenter on Dancing with the Stars

When the former Miss Ireland was the second celebrity to be voted off the third series of Dancing With The Stars it was her facial expression that got the nation talking. The model looked annoyed when she and her dancing partner Trent Whiddon got the boot.

Twitter lit up with claims that she offered “possibly the sourest reaction to an elimination I have ever seen #DWTSIRL”.

Seamus Cullen on Any Dream Will Do

Seamus Cullen on any Dream Will Do

In case you don’t remember (and we’d forgive you) Any Dream Will Do aimed to find the next star of Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical.

However, hopeful Seamus was eliminated early in the competition, and he did NOT take it well.

He had his moment in the sun, as he angrily got through his ‘goodbye’ song, before declaring that he had “been promised a show of my own!”.

We’re still waiting to find out what that show is.

McKayla Maroney was not happy at the Olympics

McKayla Maroney at the Olympics

One of the stars of the 2012 London Olympics was this 16-year-old American gymnast, who got the right hump when she didn’t win the gold medal.

She quickly became an internet hero thanks to her peeved expression on the podium, and even recreated the face with Barack Obama in the White House.

Elton John having a rant about syncing

Elton John at Q Awards

For years both Elton John and his husband couldn’t stand Madonna and neither kept from voicing their dislike of the pop queen.

Although Madonna mostly kept mum about their feud, Elton John and his husband were not even trying to play nice.

After losing in the Best Live Act nomination at 2004 Q Awards, Elton instigated a battle by saying: “Madonna, best live act? F**k off. Since when has lip-syncing been live? Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-syncs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot. Thank you very much. That’s me off her Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No.”

Chris Brown

Chris Brown at the Grammys

In 2013, Chris Brown made headlines after his reaction to losing to Frank Ocean at the Grammys was caught on tape. When Ocean’s name was announced, Brown stayed seated and did not applaud.

While the public felt disgust at his reaction, fellow singer Adele took it upon herself to speak to Brown about his rude behaviour.

Carly Reeves

Carly Reeves on Claim to Fame

Carly Reeves’ (inset) years of acting experience culminated in her dramatic appearance on the reality show Claim To Fame which pits celebrity relatives against each other in a guessing game of who’s connected to whom (she is Tom Hanks niece!).

The second season premiered with Carly’s epic elimination from the show in the first episode and her emotional meltdown became an overnight sensation.

“I didn’t even get to do any challenges! I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be aired longer,” she fumed.

Kanye West ranting on stage in front of Taylor Swift at the MTV awards

Kanye West at multiple award shows

Ye is perhaps the biggest sore loser in the industry. In 2006, he was an ungracious loser during the MTV Europe Awards when his name wasn’t called as the winner for Best Video.

Even when a loss has absolutely nothing to do with him, he still feels the need to cause a scene.