After Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall passed away here are the celebs who’ve stayed private with health issues

While many well-known personalities detail their health struggles others choose to keep quiet

The world of celebrity was in shock last week when it was revealed that Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall died after a secret three-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

The well-known and much-loved photographer was a regular on Bullock’s arm since the pair hooked up in 2015 but it was announced on Monday that the 57-year-old had passed away on Saturday, August 5.

As her celebrity pals and family rallied around the Speed actress most news sites commented on how rare it is that the illness was kept a secret.

But it isn’t a one-off as we have discovered. While most aspects of celebrities’ lives are played out in public view there are some cases where stars have kept their illnesses to themselves.

Here, we take a look at the celebs who managed to keep their health issues private.

The world was stunned at Chadwick Boseman’s passing

Chadwick Boseman

The premature death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 came as a huge shock as he continued to work into the late stages of his illness, and many of his colleagues didn’t even know he was living with terminal cancer.

Some say he was due to become one of the planet’s biggest acting powerhouses, but unfortunately we will now never know.

Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke in 2021

​Jamie Foxx

Foxx is another notoriously private celebrity who was hospitalised last April after a stroke from his already-diagnosed high blood pressure.

But he didn’t address his medical issue publicly until July 2021 when the actor shared a video to Instagram in which he thanked everyone who sent him well wishes and said rather vaguely that: “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through.”

Foxx explained that while he knew people wanted updates, he “didn’t want people to see” him with tubes coming out of him, as he prefers being seen and remembered for his jokes, his movies, and his music.

Alicia Witt only spoke post chemo treatment

Alicia Witt

Orange Is The New Black actress Alicia Witt revealed on Instagram in June 2022 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, only sharing the news once she was celebrating the success of her treatments.

The actress shared a series of photos of her journey as she underwent surgery and chemotherapy, writing, “Just a little over two months ago, I had my last round of chemical therapy prior to my mastectomy.

“While keeping hair was obviously the last of my concerns on a larger level, I did deeply wish to keep my diagnosis private until it was 100 per cent healed.”

David Bowie’s death came as a shock

David Bowie

When the news broke of David Bowie’s death in January 2016, the world was left reeling as one of the greatest musicians to ever grace us was gone.

In the days that followed it was revealed that the Starman singer had been suffering from liver cancer for 18 months before his death.

Apple boss Steve Jobs battled pancreatic cancer for 20 years

Steve Jobs

In 2011, Apple cofounder Steve Jobs died from respiratory arrest as a result of a relapse of his pancreatic cancer.

Sources suggest he had been battling the disease for nearly 20 years.

The tech guru’s health battle was extremely private and very few people knew. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is thought to be one exception to that.

Queen star Freddie Mercury who died of Aids kept his diagnosis quiet

Freddie Mercury:

Nowadays it is common knowledge that Queen frontman Freddie Mercury died of Aids-related complications, but when he was suffering from the disease very few people knew.

There were reports that the star was battling Aids, but he denied them all.

The public and his fans knew nothing of his struggle, although the other band members were in on the secret.

Alan Rickman died of cancer in 2016

Alan Rickman

The public was left shocked when news broke of beloved British actor Alan Rickman’s death in January 2016.

The Harry Potter actor had kept his battle with cancer very much under wraps. Actor Bill Paterson spoke after Rickman’s death about how he had “no inkling of the seriousness” of his illness, despite having visited him just two weeks before.

Michael J Fox has had Parkinson’s for decades

Michael J Fox

Nowadays Michael J Fox is one of the most vocal celebrity sufferers of Parkinson’s disease and has become an important advocate for finding a cure for the neurological disease.

However, sources suggest that he kept his diagnosis secret for years – he was apparently diagnosed as early as 1990 but did not share the news with his fans until 1998.

Charlie Sheen revealed he was HIV positive to end speculation and rumours

Charlie Sheen

In 2015, Two And A Half Men star Charlie Sheen revealed on the Today show that he is HIV positive. But the diagnosis was not new, as he’d already had it for four years.

At the time he was as box office as they come so it was remarkable that he was able to keep the diagnosis a secret.

Sheen said that he wanted to make the announcement to end the “barrage of attacks and of sub-truths and very harmful and mercurial stories that are about me.”