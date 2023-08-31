After Donald Trump's mugshot went viral, here are other celebs who’ve been ‘papped’ by the law

They’re used to posing for the camera, but these mugshots show many celebs have had their picture taken for all the wrong reasons

Former president Donald Trump became the latest famous face to have his mugshot taken this week as he and 18 co-defendants were charged with racketeering and crimes for conspiring to subvert the 2020 presidential election in a “criminal enterprise”.

In doing so, he became the highest profile mugshot of all time. And that is saying something, considering some of the famous men and women who have had to pose for the dreaded cop shop pic.

Here we take a look at the big names who have posed for the camera.

Frank Sinatra, 1938

Ol’ Blue Eyes was arrested for seducing a woman. According to FBI reports, “under the promise of marriage” Sinatra “had sexual intercourse with the complainant”. He was released on $1,500 bail for his sex crimes but arrested one month later for the charge of adultery after it was determined the woman in question was married.

Nick Nolte, 2002

The iconic mugshot was take in Malibu in 2002 when Nolte was arrested on a DUI and drug charge for being under the influence of GHB. Nolte later wrote in his memoir: “It went viral — my hair wild, my expression unsettling, looking like an asylum inmate out for a lark. In 1992, People magazine had named me the Sexiest Man Alive, and now, 10 years later, I looked to all the world like a madman.”

Jeremy "Hot Felon" Meeks

Jeremy Meeks “Hot Felon”, 2014

As soon as former Crips gang member Jeremy Meeks got his pic taken and it was leaked, his world changed forever. His ‘Hot Felon mugshot’ went viral, racking up 96,000+ likes on the sheriff’s Facebook page and despite being jailed for firearm and grand theft charges, Meeks was recruited by a top model agency and is now a fashion model with 1.5m Instagram followers.

Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr, 1999

Long before Downey Jr was a clean cut A-Lister he was a wild B-Lister and appeared in county sheriff departments as much as he did on movie billboards.

His original mugshot was a 1999 bench warrant for missing a drug test while on probation for a 1996 drug charge of possession of heroin, cocaine and a .357 magnum handgun. In November 2000 he was arrested in Palm Springs for drug possession and again in April 2001 in Culver City for controlled substance usage.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, 2014

Justin Bieber and the singer Khalil were arrested in Miami, Florida in 2014 allegedly for drag-racing a yellow Lamborghini, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and prescription drugs. Bieber later pleaded guilty to resisting arrest without violence and a lesser charge of driving without due care and attention.

James Brown

James Brown

Another viral mugshot belonged to James Brown who definitely didn’t ‘feel good’ on January 1 2004, when he was arrested on a domestic violence charge. Tomi Rae Hynie claimed the singer had pushed her to the floor during an argument at their home. In June, Brown pleaded no contest to the domestic violence incident. Instead of serving jail time, Brown was required to forfeit a $1,087 bond.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan, 2010

Lohan’s 2010 mugshot went around the world when she checked in to the Lynwood Jail in California for probation violations. Lohan was sentenced to serve three months and 90 days in rehab for repeatedly violating probation terms on two DUI arrests in 2007.

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur, 1993

Tupac Amaru Shakur, aka ‘2Pac’ was arrested for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman he met at a New York nightclub along with three of his friends. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, but received an early release after serving only nine months at the Clinton Correctional Facility.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor, 2019

The Crumlin cage fighter has had a few brushes with the law but it was the seemingly minor infringement of smashing a fan’s phone outside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, Florida that got him ultimately booked.

R Kelly

R. Kelly, 2019

The musician was arrested in Chicago on March 6, 2019, for failing to pay child support to his ex-wife, Drea. It seems like a minor offence relative to the later charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He is now serving a 30-year sentence.

Bill Cosby, 2018

Five months after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, the disgraced comedian was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in September 2018. Judge Steven O’Neill then denied Cosby’s bail and he was transported to state prison. There are up to 60 different women taking cases against the actor.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown, 2018

The musician was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 5, 2018, stemming from an outstanding out-of-county warrant from the year before. He was released an hour later after he posted $2,000 bail. His warrant was dated in April 2017 when the star allegedly punched a photographer during a club appearance.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, 2017

The golf legend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in May 2017. His mugshot quickly went viral but six years later he is slowly rebuilding his life, career and reputation.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson, 2003

Jackson was arrested on November 20, 2003, in Santa Barbara on child molestation charges. The King of Pop was released after he posted $3m bail. In 2005, the singer was acquitted on all counts.

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson, 2006

Gibson was arrested in July 2006 in LA for drunk driving, after which he went on an anti-Semitic tirade. “I acted like a person completely out of control when I was arrested, and said things that I do not believe to be true and which are despicable,” Gibson said in his formal apology before checking into rehab.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, 2007

Paris was sentenced to 45 days in jail for violating the terms of her probation by repeatedly driving with a suspended licence. Hilton was released after serving three days but was sent back to jail to serve the remainder of her sentence.