Actress Caitriona Balfe pays tribute to former Garda father Jim who died in hospital

Caitriona Balfe has paid tribute to her former Garda father Jim Balfe who died in hospital on August 2nd.

Working as a sergeant, the “gentle giant” was based in Scotstown for over two decades.

Taking to Instagram, his daughter thanked loved ones for their kindness.

“My father James (Big Jim) Balfe passed on Tuesday August 2nd,” her post began.

“He was a mountain of a man, big in stature and personality. His presence and influence was huge in my life. He was loved by so many and will be missed by us all,” she continued.

“Thank you to all our neighbours and friends for their kindness and thoughtfulness over this past week. I feel grateful to have been lucky enough to be able to call him dad.”

In January, Caitriona recalled her upbringing as a Garda’s daughter and how her father inspired her.

She said that when the family first arrived in Monaghan it was not exactly an area “that you’re particularly welcomed in, especially in the ’80s”.

“You know, I definitely remember certain families and stuff – they wouldn’t really interact with you because you’re a guard’s daughter or a guard’s family.”

“More so in primary school. By the time you get to secondary school, that stuff goes away in the wash, but, for sure, I think it had an effect.”

“I think it must have had some kind of influence for sure,” she added. “It’s quite funny to think of my dad – who on one hand was this very strict police garda sergeant, quite stoic, and then, on the other hand, he was doing skits, maybe dressed up in a wedding dress!”

“He was something of a performer and that influenced me. Also, being child number four in a big family had an influence.”

Speaking to RTE earlier this year, her father said she never got carried away.

“She has her baby and her husband, Tony and they’re number one," her dad said.

"We were talking to her last week and she’s so busy. She had ten different journalists from several different countries all doing interviews with her one day. She was worn out from it.”

"When she was home in November, we talked about it. If it comes well and good, and if it doesn’t, what about it," said Jim.