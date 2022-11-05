Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, dies aged 34

“At the moment his cause of death is being investigated.”

Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, has died aged 34, his representative has confirmed.

The US musician opened for the US boy band on a number of tours and concerts, and also had a successful solo career.

A representative of Carter’s team confirmed the news to the PA news agency and said they are still determining the cause of death.

In a statement, they said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today.

“At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available.

“We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Los Angeles County Police Department also confirmed to PA that officers attended Carter’s residence at 4200 LA Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, on Saturday, and found someone dead.

Carter got his start opening for the Backstreet Boys on a 1997 tour and later that year he released his self-titled debut album.

His second studio album, Aaron’s Party (Come And Get It), was released in 2000 and went triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

It featured the singles I Want Candy, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and That’s How I Beat Shaq and he supported the album for several concerts by the Backstreet Boys and for Britney Spears on the Oops!… I Did It Again tour.

He went on to release three more studio albums, 2001’s Oh Aaron, 2002’s Another Earthquake! and 2018’s Love.

Aaron Carter & Nick Carter in June 2006 — © Alamy Stock Photo

Carter also tried his hand at acting, guest starring on shows including Lizzie McGuire and making his Broadway debut in 2001 as JoJo the Who in Seussical The Musical.

He made the move to rap music in recent years, throwing off his child star image with a number of face tattoos.

Carter also had his share of controversy as well as several run-ins with the law.

His relationship with his siblings was strained over the years and in 2019 his brother Nick filed a restraining order against him, alleging he threatened to kill his pregnant wife and unborn child.

Carter acknowledged the restraining order on Twitter at the time but denied the allegations of threatening behaviour.

He also had a history of drug convictions and reportedly went to rehab on a number of occasions.

The singer welcomed his first child Prince with Melanie Martin in 2021.