Aaron Carter made chilling prediction he would ‘die by 30' in video

A video has emerged of Aaron Carter making an eerie prediction about dying young in an old interview.

It was announced on Saturday that the former child star, who rose to fame with his 2000 hit I Want Candy, had died aged 34.

Carter, who is the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, was reportedly found dead in the bathtub of his California home.

In an eerie interview 5 years ago, he told Us Weekly that he didn't think he would make it to the age of 30 as he opened up about his childhood struggles.

“I thought I would die by 30. Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to die,’” he told the publication at the time.

The singer had checked into rehab and sought therapy a few months prior to the interview after the sudden passing of his father Bob, splitting from then-girlfriend Madison Parker, and getting arrested for driving under influence and marijuana possession.

Speaking about those difficult months, he said: “Life, it was pretty tough. I dealt with a lot of trauma, a lot of loss, a lot of loneliness. I just felt like I needed to get away.

“My therapist Chris wanted me to write letters about my ex because it was killing me. I was having nightmares every night. They had me on Prazosin and Remeron and certain medications that make it so you can’t dream because they were that vivid — I would wake up sweating.

“I’ve been burnt. My goal is to be the phoenix that rises from the ashes,” he added.

In a statement on Saturday, Carter’s family said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated.”

The statement continued: “We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

He is survived by his son, Prince.

Carter gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just nine.

His self-titled debut album was released later that year and his second record, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), went triple platinum following its release in 2000.

That same year, he toured with Britney Spears on her Oops!… I Did It Again Tour.

His released his most recent single, “Fool’s Gold”, in 2016, with his fifth album, LøVë , arriving in 2017. The singer’s acting credits include Lizzie McGuire and the Broadway musical Seussical.