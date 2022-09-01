A look back at Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends from Blake Lively to Camila Morrone

He famously has never been in a relationship with someone older than 25

Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend Camila Morrone have reportedly split after five years together.

The couple called it quits shortly after Camila turned 25, continuing the Titanic star’s pattern of exclusively dating young women in their early twenties.

He famously has never been in a relationship with someone older than 25, breaking things off just after they reached the milestone birthday.

Here’s a look back at some of the lucky ladies that stole Leo’s heart over the years.

Gisele Bündchen

Brazilian supermodel Gisele was only a teenager when she started dating 25-year-old Leo.

The pair dated for five years, with Leo even taking Gisele as his date to the Oscars in 2005 until their split later that year.

“We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best,” Gisele told Access Hollywood afterwards.

Bar Refaeli

After his relationship with Bündchen ended, Leo dated Israeli model Bar Refaeli on and off from 2005 until 2011.

The relationship blossomed when the couple were introduced at a U2 concert in Las Vegas, but ultimately went downhill around the time Bar turned 25. Leo was 36 at the time of their split.

An insider told The New York Post at the time: “It was amicable, they're still friends and they are still talking. They just grew apart and went their separate ways.

“Neither are ready to settle down, and both have busy careers that have been taking them in different directions.”

Blake Lively

Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively dated the Inception actor for a year when she was 23 and Leo was 35.

The stars met onboard Steven Spielberg’s yacht in Monte Carlo during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

Lively is now married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, with the couple sharing three children together: James, Inez, and Betty.

Erin Heatherton

Victoria’s Secret Angel Erin dated DiCaprio for 10 months before parting ways in October 2012 due to “crazy schedules”.

Erin turned 23 during their romance while Leo was 37 when they split.

After the breakup, she said: “He's a wonderful person and he's a friend of mine, I wish him all the best.”

Toni Garrn

German-born model Garrn was just 21 when she and 40-year-old Leo broke up after nearly two years of dating in 2014.

Garrn reportedly broke it off after Leo was spotted leaving a Miami nightclub with 20 women.

Kelly Rohrbach

Kelly, who starred in the Baywatch remake alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, was 25 when she and DiCaprio dated for a few months in 2015.

A source told US Weekly that the pair mutually agreed to part ways.

“It was mutual. They both have intense work schedules and a lot going on in their lives right now,” they said.

“They both needed to take a break because of that. They are still friends and talking but it's over.”

Nina Agdal

Leo and the Danish swimsuit model dated briefly in 2016, but the two broke up the following year after she hit 25.

During their fling, they holidayed in lavish locations like St Bart’s and the Bahamas, partied together, and even got into a minor car accident in the Hamptons.

Camila Morrone

Morrone and DiCaprio, who is 22 years her senior, were first introduced by Al Pacino back in 2008 when Morrone was only 12.

Rumours of a romance between the pair sparked in 2017 while their relationship was confirmed in 2018.

The pair “quietly” ended things over the summer after four years together, a source told The Sun on Tuesday.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer. There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion,” they said.