12 celebrities reveal all about how they lost their virginity

There’s a lot of pressure on your ‘first time’ to be memorable, but what’s it like for the rich and famous?

Brooke Shields has just joined the list of stars happy to talk about their memorable first times — or the ones they would rather forget!

Here, 12 of the most famous faces in the world reveal all about their first time fumbles.

From Harry Potter himself to dating Superman, a host of stars talk about their first time sexual encounters, good and bad, including some who played the waiting game and others who started frighteningly early.

It takes practice to be a sex symbol but every star has to start somewhere.

Fans would give their right arm to spend a night with their favourite movie heartthrob or for an illicit romp with the pop princess they lust over but like the rest of us, a star’s first journey into the world of sex can be scary, exciting — and often disappointing.

Nonetheless, some of the biggest names in show business have no qualms revealing all about one of the most intimate moments of their lives.

Reality TV starlet Khloe Kardashian is known for being candid, revealing all about her first time having sex at just 15.

“It’s not funny to lose your virginity!” Khloe posted online in her blog. “I just wanted to get it over with.”

Khloe is not the only one to admit that sex in real life is rarely like it is in the movies. Regrettable romps and embarrassing flings are almost the norm for stars too.

BROOKE SHIELDS

Eighties icon and Blue Lagoonstar Brooke has just shared details of her sexual awakening as part of her documentary, Pretty Baby. Brooke, now 57, says she lost her virginity at 22 to Superman actor Dean Caine, back when they were dating.

“When we finally had sex, I immediately ran out of the room, and ran down the hall butt naked,” she says in the documentary.

“I didn’t know where I was going. He ran after me with the duvet and grabbed a hold of me and said, ‘Where are you going?’

He said, ‘I’m not going anywhere, I’m not leaving you, you’re the same person.’ He got it immediately and I just cried.”

PRINCE HARRY

The Duke of Sussex shocked everyone by detailing the moment he lost his virginity to “an older woman” in his memoir, Spare, published earlier this year.

Speaking after the publication, Sasha Walpole, the woman in question, spoke about some of her regrets about the moonlight tryst. “We were two friends and it should never have happened,” explained the now 40-year-old.

“We crossed the line, it was never intentional. There was nothing before, nothing after. It’s not really that glorious sleeping with someone in a field behind a pub when you are drunk. There is nothing glorious about being drunk and then copping off with one of your mates, in a field.”

JULIETTE LEWIS

Actress Juliette had the kind of sexual awakening most teenage girls only dream about — her bedtime playmate was Brad Pitt!

She was 16, he was 25, and Juliette was understandably daunted by her Hollywood hunk.

The actress, who lived with Brad for three years, explains: “I was still working out where I was in my life. I was so much in awe of Brad that it made me very timid in my own life.

"My whole life was motivated by wanting to please my man.

“It was also hard for me as a woman to be living with a man who is so beautiful. I never felt like I could live up to his good looks.

"He looks like a God, and I always felt I wasn’t beautiful enough.”

DANIEL RADCLIFFE

In an interview for his 2013 movie What If, a modern-day version of When Harry Met Sally, the actor revealed how his first time was aged 16.

“I’m happy to say I’ve had a lot better sex since then, but it wasn’t as horrendously embarrassing as a lot of other people’s were — like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge,” he said.

CARA DELEVINGNE

“I didn’t lose my virginity until I was, like, 18,” said supermodel Cara in a 2021 interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “I didn’t get confident in sex until way later, but I also didn’t ever ask for what I wanted for so long.”

The Carnival Row star said part of knowing what she wanted in bed was about letting go of certain stereotypes.

“After being conditioned to think, ‘This is the noise that people make,’ I remember stopping making any noise or trying to really maintain it,” she said.

“It’s so hot when you just try and not make any noise and feel it way more. It’s like — ‘Whoa!’”

CHRIS EVANS

Captain America star Chris lost his virginity at 17 — then rushed home to tell his mum. “My whole family is very open with a lot of things,” Chris said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2017.

“I raced home, and I said, ‘I did it! I don’t know what I was doing, but I did it!’”

MILEY CYRUS

Pop star Miley used her own podcast to reveal how she lost her virginity to her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, although she had gone “past first base” with girls years before meeting him.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16 — but I ended up marrying the guy,” she said. Miley and Liam divorced in January 2020.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN

Reality star Khloe used her blog to talk about her v-card moment. “It’s not funny to lose your virginity!” Khloe posted in 2016. “It’s weird and you’re scared and it hurts ... I just wanted to get it over with.”

EWAN McGREGOR

Star Wars star Ewan has also come clean about his first sexual encounter.

“I was 17 and she was 10 years older than me,” he has said. “I assumed it was going to be fumbling around and stuff. But the next thing I knew, she had taken control of the situation.

" She was a good teacher. I’m sure she must now have a twinkle in her eye if she’s up in Scotland somewhere.”

LISA KUDROW

Former Friends star Lisa is patience personified when it comes to waiting for the right man.

The 59-year-old actress passed on a long line of suitors to save herself for her wedding night with advertising executive Michael Stern, which was not until she was 32. “My mother always told me that my virginity should be a special gift for my husband,” she has said. “I’m glad I waited.”

JIM CARREY

It seems being ‘rubber-faced Jim’ isn’t the only trait to afflict the Mask star — he also has a selective memory when it comes to his first time.

The actor’s recollection of losing his virginity is hazy. “I know I was 16 and The Grand Illusion by the Styx was playing, but I forget the name of the girl.”