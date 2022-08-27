10 female celebrities who have dated younger men

Ex-Eastenders star Michelle Collins is just one of many to have an age-gap relationships

EastEnders star Michelle Collins has married her toyboy lover in a lavish wedding in the UK after a decade of dating.

Admitting she never thought she would get married again, the popular actress (60) said ‘I do’ to her 38-year-old man in front of friends and family.

We have learned to expect the weird and wonderful from the world of celebrities in recent years but there are an increasing number of older women who are now settling down with men much younger than them.

Michelle may have one of the biggest age-gap relationships, but she is far from the first to wed a younger man.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid

Friends star Courteney Cox didn’t let the 12-year age gap get in the way of her blossoming relationship with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid. The couple first got together in 2013, got engaged a year later, split up in 2015 but then got back together in 2016.

They may have spent the pandemic apart but recently the US actress said she was “not opposed” to marriage when discussing her Irishman.

Percy Gibson and Joan Collins — © Getty Images

Joan Collins and Percy Gibson

Shortly after their 2001 wedding, reporters asked Collins about the 31-year age difference between herself and theatre executive Gibson. Conscious of her experienced and advanced years, but clearly unconcerned about it, the glamorous octogenarian joked, “If he dies, he dies.”

The pair are still together proving that age-old adage…’fifth time’s a charm’.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz — © dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Catwalk queen Heidi Klum finally found love again with musician Tom Kaulitz. The loved-up pair married in 2019 after a year of dating despite a 16-year age gap.

Back in 2018 the America’s Got Talent star (49) told In Style magazine about her new relationship: "My boyfriend is many years younger than me. I don't really think about it that much. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Okay, so they are not married but after six years it is fair to say that Mariah Carey has found her Dreamlover in choreographer Bryan Tanaka. Even if they did briefly split up in 2017. Maybe the secret to this one is that she keeps things (relatively) low key with him compared to previous relationships.

The 53 year old and the 40 year old were all loved up recently on a holiday in Italy’s Capri where Mariah’s kids (and entourage) joined them for a five-star holiday in the plush resort. The pair initially met in 2006 when Tanaka was a back up dancer for the Dreamlover singer.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble — © Getty Images for ABA

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble The 66-year-old socialite, TV star and self-proclaimed momager has had a rollercoaster when it comes to her personal life. So fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star were thrilled when she landed 41-year-old Corey Gamble back in 2014.

Amazingly, Gamble is younger than Jenner’s eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian and is the same age as Kim. What’s more amazing is that Corey hasn’t changed the spelling of his name to Korey.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron — © Corbis via Getty Images

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte first met in high school, where Emmanuel was a 15-year-old high school student and Brigitte was a drama teacher. They have repeatedly stated that the relationship didn’t begin until he turned 18.

Despite the obvious roadblocks the pair has been inseparable ever since and have never shied away from the fact that there is a massive 24 years between them. Married in 2007 the pair have no children together but she has three kids from a previous marriage.

Deborra-Lee Furness And Hugh Jackman Easily one of our favourite celebrity couples, 66-year-old Deborra-Lee Furness and 53-year-old Hugh Jackman seem to have the perfect relationship. It probably helps that the pair are both actors and hae been married for 26 years now.

The two Australians met on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli and have two kids together. Jackman is currently one of Hollywood’s hottest stars but has always said that his off-screen leading lady was officially “the one after just two weeks together”. Fair dinkum.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles — © ?G??_/O??

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles After breaking off her engagement with fellow actor Jason Sudeikis, 38-year-old Olivia Wilde began dating 28-yeaer-old singing hunk Harry Styles.

He has dated a few older women through the years but this relationship seems to be more serious with Olivia going on the road with the Watermelon Sugar singer.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari There is nothing Toxic about Britney’s third husband Sam Asghari. The pair have been together for six years but only married for the last six weeks.

Having finally gotten out of her Conservatorship, the 40-year-old Gimme More singer quickly married her 28-year-old long-term boyfriend. Tragically she miscarried earlier this year, but the devastating news seems to have only cemented their relationship. Let’s hope he’s not a Womanizer.