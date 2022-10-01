Brian Dowling shares moving post after bringing daughter to see his mum’s grave

It was the first time the presenter and podcaster brought his child to see his mother’s resting place

TV presenter and podcaster Brian Dowling has shared a moving post after bringing daughter Blake to visit his mother’s grave for the first time.

Brian and his husband Arthur Gourounlian welcomed their little girl into the world last month after his sister Aoife acted as the couple’s surrogate.

But in an Instagram post, he told of his heartbreak that Blake will never get to meet his mother Rosie, who died in 2018.

“I actually wasn’t sure whether to post this pic or not from visiting my mum’s grave with Blake for the first time last Sunday,” he wrote on the social media platform.

“I just think it’s an incredibly sad pic and probably the most vulnerable I’ve ever been.

“To think Blake will never really know mum or get any cuddles from her breaks my heart. I’ve never ever gotten over the loss of our mother and I never will; to this day, over 4 years later, I still ask WHY.

“No matter what age you are, you never stop wanting or missing your parents. I always try to be open/honest and transparent when it comes to grief, especially as I host my own podcast Death Becomes Him, where I ask all my guests to do the same,” he added.

“Those that listen to the podcast will know it’s been nearly 11 months since we released a new episode and there’s a very good reason for that; and that’s Blake.”

Brian wrote that he took a break from the podcast because he and Arthur wanted to put their focus on starting their family. But he added that a new series was now in the planning stages.

“I get messages every single day from people saying how it's helped them or some just discovering it from word of mouth & listening for - it- the very first time.

“So now that baby Blake is here safe and sound and absolutely thriving it's time for daddy to get back to the podcast world and start recording more episodes of Death Becomes Him.

“So I'm happy to confirm I'm now in the process of planning Season 5 where we will bring you 7 more beautiful episodes.

“To anyone out there struggling with grief remember you are not alone, so many people know how you are feeling and please don't be afraid to ask for help. At the time it can feel so isolating and you may even feel like you are losing it.”