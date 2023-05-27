Beyonce delivers heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner during Paris concert

The pop superstar paused her performance at the Stade De France on Friday to remember the American-Swiss star who died aged 83.

Beyonce delivered a heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner during her concert in Paris saying she “wouldn’t be on this stage” if it was not for the late singer.

The pop superstar paused her performance at the Stade De France on Friday to remember the American-Swiss star who died aged 83 at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday after a long illness.

Turner, one of rock’s most famous voices, duetted with Beyonce in 2008 at the Grammys where they performed a rendition of her hit song Proud Mary which featured both the powerful singers, in sparkly outfits, mirroring each other’s choreography.

Tina Turner died at the age of 83 on Wednesday after a long illness (Niall Carson/PA)

“I just want to take a second and honour Tina Turner,” Beyonce can be heard saying to the crowd in videos shared on social media.

“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner because I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love.

“I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

Beyonce is currently on her Renaissance world tour and is scheduled to perform for five nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from Monday.

Following Turner’s death, Grammy winner Beyonce was among the global stars who praised the singer for her contribution to the music world.

Sharing a picture of their Grammy performance on her website, Beyonce wrote: “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly.

“I am so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.

“You are strength and resilience.

“You are the epitome of passion and power.

“We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain.

“Thank you for all you have done.”

Tributes also came from across the entertainment industry, from friends, colleagues and collaborators including members of The Rolling Stones and Sir Elton John.

(Michael Stephens/PA)

In a career spanning more than 60 years, the American-Swiss singer, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, won eight competitive Grammy Awards and has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

Her tracklist from her six-decade career includes the Bond theme track for 1995’s GoldenEye, with a tune of the same name co-written by Bono and The Edge of U2 fame, as well We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome), What’s Love Got to Do With It and Private Dancer.

Her career also spanned more than music, with her starring in the 1985 film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome alongside Mel Gibson and she also appeared in 1993’s Last Action Hero.

Turner died “peacefully” on Wednesday after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her publicist, with a private funeral ceremony, attended by close friends and family, to be held.