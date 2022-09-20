Ben Foden’s wife Jackie announces miscarriage as trolls compare her to Una Healy

Ben Foden’s wife told of the tragic news in a response to a social media comment comparing her to Ben’s first wife, Una Healy.

Jackie Smith Foden has revealed she suffered a miscarriage last week as she hit back at nasty online trolls.

Ben Foden’s wife told of the tragic news in a response to a social media comment comparing her to Ben’s first wife, Una Healy.

The hurtful message said that mum-of-two Una was “way hotter and prettier” than Jackie, who was described as a “not so pretty hag” who looked “old”.

Jackie, who married the former rugby star turned real estate agent in 2019, hit back and said: “I was pregnant for a while so I haven’t had Botox in a while, just had a miscarriage last week, and my two year old has sleep regression so I haven’t slept in a million years.

“I apologise if my old haggard appearance bothers you. I notice you don't have any photos of yourself though… you’re probably just too ridiculously good looking for people to even have the privilege of witnessing.”

It comes after Ben and Jackie celebrated their third wedding anniversary together last month.

The couple tied the knot on a boat in Nantucket, Massachusetts on August 3, 2019, with an intimate wedding ceremony.

They share a daughter, Farrah (2), together while Ben also has two children, Aoife and Tadhg, from his previous marriage to The Saturdays singer Una.

And to mark their anniversary, Ben shared some photos from their wedding day – including some snaps of their unconventional outfits.

Businesswoman Jackie chose not to wear white on her big day and instead opted for a stunning yellow gown paired with gold accessories.

Meanwhile, ex-rugby player Ben, who has been living in New York since 2018, wore a pair of white jeans and a navy shirt for their ceremony at sea.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “Three years! I’d be lost without you, my love.”

Jackie and Ben also shared a joint anniversary post on both of their Instagram pages, uploading a photo of the couple kissing with a sea view.

“Very few people on this earth will experience what we did when we met, it was instant and true, overwhelmingly powerful, love that will last forever. I’m so grateful for this gift. Out of the darkness and into the sun. Three years of you today,” the American wrote.