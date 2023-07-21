Aslan guitarist Billy McGuinness speaks of hopes the band will carry on

‘We will play on, but it will never be like it was...’

ASLAN guitarist Billy McGuinness reveals that the legendary band intends to go on – but have no thoughts yet of finding a singer to replace their beloved frontman Christy Dignam.

Set to release a cover of The Fields of Athenry, which was their last studio recording with Christy, McGuinness says that the band members, who also include Joe Jewell and Alan Downey, need to get back to work to make a living.

“There’s no income coming in,” he tells the Sunday World. “People will say, ‘Oh, it’s not the same,’ and I agree one hundred per cent. It will never be Aslan in its true form. Aslan in its true form is Christy fronting the band.

“We have decided to move forward and it was a tough decision because we will never, ever replace Christy Dignam. He’s irreplaceable. We tried it in the ’80s and it didn’t work.

“We are not trying for it to be the same, that’s not our intention at all. We want to keep Christy’s legacy going, and at the end of the day we’re also working musicians and we have to gig to make a living. We have mortgages to pay, we have families and kids and all that

“What’s the alternative? I can’t learn a new trade. I’ve been doing Aslan for 40 years. We don’t qualify for the dole or anything like that because we’ve been self-employed.”​

Christy died just over a month ago, and in the last two weeks McGuinness, Jewell and Downey started playing music again after a year.

“We got the gear out of the lock-up and we went up to rehearsal. We sat down and we said, ‘Right, do we want to continue with this?’ That was the first question. It wouldn’t have surprised me if Joe had said, ‘No, I can’t go on,’ because him and Christy knew each other since they were seven or eight years of age and they’d been together all through the 40 years of the band.

“Joe just said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to continue,’ and I think it would be good to continue because it would be Christy’s legacy that we’d keep going. ”

Their biggest challenge will be finding a singer. “We’re not even there, we haven’t even thought about it,” Billy says. “At the moment we’re just getting together and playing and consoling each other. That (finding a singer) is going to be a million miles away. But there is going to have to be someone singing the songs. Me and Joe can’t sing the songs, but that’s for further down the line.”

Aslan will next Thursday release their cover of The Fields of Athenry. “We were approached by Paul O’Reilly from Dolphin Records to do a version of The Fields of Athenry because he loved the way Aslan put their own twist on a cover,” Billy says.

“That was the last vocal that Christy did with Aslan. It’s the last recording of Christy with Aslan and maybe it’s because I’m listening to it now that Christy is not here, but when the first verse came in, emotionally I went, ‘Oh my God!’

“We sent it to Christy’s family for approval. We sent it to Darren (Kiera’s husband) who played it for Kiera and Kathryn. He came back and said, ‘Yeah that’s lovely, that’s Christy.’ So we’re putting it out as a tribute to Christy and a thank you to the fans.”