aj's vow | Anthony Joshua says a Tyson Fury clash is the fight the ‘boxing world needs’

Joshua laboured to his first victory since 2020 with a unanimous points decision success over the American heavyweight at the O2 Arena.

Anthony Joshua says a Tyson Fury clash is the fight the ‘boxing world needs’

Video Team Today at 15:33







Anthony Joshua knows a Battle of Britain with Tyson Fury is the fight “the boxing world needs” to see after he survived his “do or die” clash with Jermaine Franklin.