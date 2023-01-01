Actor Russell Crowe gives Donegal Muff Liquor a big New Year shout out
The Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind star posted a picture of a bottle of its gin on his Twitter account which has almost three million followers
Hollywood A-lister Russell Crowe has given Donegal brand the Muff Liquor Company a shot in the arm for the New year.
The well-known Inishowen drinks company with the quirky name is already building up a reputation around the globe.
But the 58-year-old New Zealand-born star has helped them with a little leg-up after a major shout-out on Twitter.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Read more
The Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind star posted the a picture of a bottle of its gin on his account which has almost three million followers.
The picture was simply entitled "Getting ready for 2023.”
The tweet has been viewed more than 700,000 times.
And, not surprisingly, it was accompanied by the usual quips about Muff that Donegal folk are well used to by now.
Today's Headlines
terror cell-mates | ISIS bride Lisa Smith sharing cell with dissident murderer Rose Lynch
GARDA PROBE | Man arrested after body of woman (20s) found at apartment in Cork city
RIP | Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dies of cancer aged 74
Best life | Tens of thousands celebrate New Year’s Eve as Westlife ring in 2023 in Dublin
Four charges | Man appears in court as Claudine Keane's uncle fights for life after crash
RIP | Funeral details announced for man (47) killed in Louth hammer attack
court hearing | Face of man (20) charged with making and possessing indecent images of children
stoner surgeon | Senior garda wrote to Medical Council with ‘serious concerns’ over drug-driving doctor
emotional | Eamon Gibson: ‘When Pele and I spoke about our sons, he broke down in tears’
fundraiser | Cork woman who lost dad to cancer raises €75,000 after launching ‘Hope to Cope’ book