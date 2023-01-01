Actor Russell Crowe gives Donegal Muff Liquor a big New Year shout out

The Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind star posted a picture of a bottle of its gin on his Twitter account which has almost three million followers

Hollywood A-lister Russell Crowe has given Donegal brand the Muff Liquor Company a shot in the arm for the New year.

The well-known Inishowen drinks company with the quirky name is already building up a reputation around the globe.

But the 58-year-old New Zealand-born star has helped them with a little leg-up after a major shout-out on Twitter.

The picture was simply entitled "Getting ready for 2023.”

The tweet has been viewed more than 700,000 times.

And, not surprisingly, it was accompanied by the usual quips about Muff that Donegal folk are well used to by now.