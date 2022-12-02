Episode 16: Margo - the queen of country and Irish music (part 1)

She’s the Queen of Country & Irish music, and Margo O’Donnell has had a remarkable life.

Long before the world heard of her little brother Daniel O’Donnell, Margo was topping the charts and performing to thousands of fans in dance halls all over Ireland.

Margo also won the hearts of Irish emigrants in Britain and Ireland in the ‘60s and ‘70s with her poignant songs from their homeland.

Here in part one of a two-part My Country Life podcast, Margo recalls her early years growing up as young Margaret O’Donnell in Kincasslagh, Co Donegal.

She tells of her childhood years working as a tattie hoaker (potato picker) on farms in Scotland. And she reveals how a promise to her father on his death bed led to her becoming a professional singer at the age of 16.

