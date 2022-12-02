Episode 16: Margo - the queen of country and Irish music (part 1)
She’s the Queen of Country & Irish music, and Margo O’Donnell has had a remarkable life.
Long before the world heard of her little brother Daniel O’Donnell, Margo was topping the charts and performing to thousands of fans in dance halls all over Ireland.
Margo also won the hearts of Irish emigrants in Britain and Ireland in the ‘60s and ‘70s with her poignant songs from their homeland.
Here in part one of a two-part My Country Life podcast, Margo recalls her early years growing up as young Margaret O’Donnell in Kincasslagh, Co Donegal.
She tells of her childhood years working as a tattie hoaker (potato picker) on farms in Scotland. And she reveals how a promise to her father on his death bed led to her becoming a professional singer at the age of 16.
MORE EPISODES –
Today's Headlines
'Had it coming' | ‘Vigilante’ dies in crash as he fled scene after knife murder of sex offender in Monaghan
court warning | Judge threatens to remove killer Graham Dwyer from courtroom after repeated interruptions
gun murder | Horror as man (50s) shot dead in ‘targeted attack’ in Newry
passport fraud | ‘Dapper Don’ Christy Kinahan facing four years in prison after being indicted in Spain
changing lives | Cara Delevingne says internalised homophobia made her ‘think about ending my life’
'go home' | Secretary sacked after break-up with boss’s son to be paid €22k for unfair dismissal
teenage dreams | RTE legend Dave Fanning feels like he won the ‘Lotto in life’ thanks to his career
Country queen | Margo O’Donnell reveals she promised her dying dad she would look after the ‘wee ones’
callous raid | Man (44) who stole jewellery worth €120k before returning to homeless hostel is jailed
'deeply saddened' | Pit bull in horrific attack on Alejandro (9) was kept without housing body’s permission