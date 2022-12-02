Episode 15: Kieran Cavanagh - the man behind Daniel O'Donnell
TODAY, he manages the career of Irish country music superstar Daniel O’Donnell, but former New Blues showband guitarist Kieran Cavanagh has had a remarkable life in his own right.
While in his 20s, Kieran set out to bring some of the biggest stars in American country music to Ireland, starting with the greatest of them all – Johnny Cash.
Here, on My Country Life, the Co Sligo-born impresario shares his many personal behind-the-scenes stories from his time with icons such as ‘The Man in Black’, Glen Campbell and Tom T Hall.
Kieran also reveals a bizarre run-in with rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry while staging his show at Dublin’s National Stadium in the 1980s.
And speaking just weeks before the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, he tells the amazing story of how he took over management of ‘The Killer’ back in the 1990s and helped him to clear a $1 million tax bill in America.
