Episode 12: Fr Brian D’Arcy (Part 1)
FATHER Brian D’Arcy is chaplain to the world of Irish showbusiness and has been a friend and confidante to our entertainers since the 1960s.
A columnist with the Sunday World for 46 years, Fr Brian has led a remarkable life and has been at the centre of many major events in Ireland throughout the decades.
On our My Country Life podcast with Eddie Rowley, we focus on his life through music, and Fr Brian takes us back to the heyday of the showbands.
Here in part one of his interview, Fr Brian also talks about his childhood, tells how his parents tried to talk him out of joining the priesthood and recalls the dark days of his early years as a novice priest.
