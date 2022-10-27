Nicola Tallant celebrates as Crime World podcast accumulates one million listens in just one month

“The podcast has gone from strength to strength since it launched two years ago, and I am delighted that we are continuing to reach new audiences who have varied interests in crime.”

Nicola Tallant's Crime World Podcast has attracted over one million listeners in just one month

Sunday World’s podcast, Crime World , has reached an enormous milestone as it surpassed one million listens in just one month.

The hard-hitting crime reporting of award-winning journalist Nicola Tallant has helped to bolster the podcast as Ireland’s number one true crime podcast, regularly featuring at the top of the charts.

Tallant’s expert coverage of the Regency Murder trial, as well as the murder of Sean Fox, the trial of John Gilligan and the story of George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell, were the most listened-to episodes within the last four weeks.

Celebrating the news, Nicola Tallant said: “It’s great to know that our listeners are enjoying the content that we make, but not only that, we see it as they engage with us on social media about the issues that are important to them.”

“The podcast has gone from strength to strength since it launched two years ago, and I am delighted that we are continuing to reach new audiences who have varied interests in crime.”

Over the last 264 episodes, the show has covered a variety of stories to keep the audience engaged.

“Our listeners enjoy learning about everything from gangland feuds and drug busts to serial killers and how the law works.”

She added: "I'm covering the Gerry Hutch trial at the moment. It is being dubbed the 'trial of the century' and my aim is to bring the listeners into the courtroom with me.”

"I want them to feel they are there listening to the evidence and tasting the atmosphere as not everyone can go along themselves.”

Sunday World editor, Brian Farrell added: "Crime World celebrates its two-year anniversary next month, so to have surpassed one million monthly plays in such a short space of time is quite a phenomenal achievement.”

"The series was the first of its kind in Ireland and its success is a testament to Nicola Tallant's reputation as one of the country's leading authorities on underworld criminality,” he continued.

"As Sunday World approaches its 50th anniversary in print, it's appropriate that Nicola has taken our unique style of crime reporting and introduced it to an entirely new digital audience."

It comes as the podcast is set to launch The Dingle Whiskey Movie Club.

Nicola Tallant is set to take listeners beyond the usual gritty headlines on her podcast as she and a host of guests review some of the most popular gangster films of our time.

Comedians Emma Doran and Peter McGann, presenter Fionnuala Jay, podcasters The Two Norries, and a host of Sunday World favourites will join Nicola across five very special episodes.

Crime World is available to listen now on Apple, Spotify, and more.