Episode 129: The Coolock gangland war that claimed five lives

IT was an explosion of violence that claimed five lives in a few months yet it is indicative of the new gangland where bullets do the talking.

From the murder of 23-year-old Zach Parker outside a gym, to the assassination of a 41-year-old Iranian blasted to death as he came to pay respects to his slain mob boss, the heady months of 2019 in Coolock left a devastating legacy.

So why did violence spiral out of control in a part of Dublin that often finds itself at the epicentre of gang wars? Was the fallout a freak occurrence or simply a very modern feud?

Nicola Tallant talking to the Sunday World Deputy Editor Niall Donald about the jailing of gun killer Wayne Cooney, about the frightening murders than engulfed a group of friends and about those left behind to pick up the pieces.

