Episode 128: The international police forces on the trail of the Kinahan cartel
THE US Sanctions on the Kinahan organised crime group and the $5million rewards for the capture of the 'Dapper Don', Christy Kinahan Snr and his criminal sons, Daniel and Christopher Jnr, has been the peak point in the fight by law enforcement against their global cartel.
But how do police try to take down a mafia and what does the involvement of the powerful United States mean? How will a piece of legislation passed by Barack Obama in 2011 actually affect the billion dollar empire of the Kinahans?
Nicola Tallant talks with Roy McComb, the one time head of Organised Crime for the PSNI in Northern Ireland and the former Deputy Director at the National Crime Agency in the UK. He reveals how police face down the monster of an international drug cartel like the Kinahans and tells how they came into the sights of the US authorities.
.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
- Episode 127: The mystery Irishman suspected of running New Zealand's biggest drug racket
- Episode 126: Ghislaine Maxwell - Jeffrey Epstein's innocent servant or the master manipulator?
- Episode 125: The mystery of the Shenandoah Park double murders
- Episode 124: Two years after the Encrochat hack - how many of gangland's big players have been brought to justice?
- Episode 123: The young guns striking fear on the streets of Dublin
- Episode 122: The body in the barrel and the secrets of the Las Vegas lake
Today's Headlines
killer unmasked | Face of violent criminal jailed for life for murdering Michael Barr during Hutch/Kinahan feud
living crisis | Irish mum who went viral with €5 plan to feed family says people are 'really struggling’
cartel capture | ‘Narco of Narcos’ cartel chief Rafael Caro Quintero arrested in Mexico
glory boys | Tears of joy flowing as Ireland compete remarkable series win against the All Blacks
break-in surge | Burglary rates double in some areas as motorway gangs make post-pandemic return
'staying close' | Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend after just over a year together
love match | Gang boss Liam Byrne’s son Lee declares love for daughter of Premier League legend
crime proceeds | Money mule (22) allowed his account be used for cash transfer as ‘favour’
coke raid | Man (30s) to appear in court charged over €220k drugs and cash seizure
wavering | Revealed – Why Manchester United feared they had missed out on Christian Eriksen