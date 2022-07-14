CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 127: The mystery Irishman suspected of running New Zealand's biggest drug racket

Irishman Mark 'Baldy' Byrne is led away by Spanish authorities

Irishman Mark 'Baldy' Byrne is led away by Spanish authorities

Nicola TallantSunday World

He has been described as one of New Zealand’s most wanted fugitives, accused of masterminding one of the country’s largest shipments of methamphetamine in history.

Now, the Irishman at the centre of the 500kg seizure has been arrested while skiing in Spain’s Sierra Nevada region and New Zealand authorities are hoping that he will be extradited within months.

Nicola Tallant is joined by Jared Savage, Crime Correspondent with the New Zealand Herald, to discuss the little known suspect Mark ‘Baldy’ Byrne, and how the Dubliner is suspected of heading up a criminal network spanning from Europe, to Asia and into the lucrative drug territories of biker-gang led New Zealand.

.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –

Read more


Today's Headlines

More Crime World Podcast

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices