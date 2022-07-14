Episode 127: The mystery Irishman suspected of running New Zealand's biggest drug racket

He has been described as one of New Zealand’s most wanted fugitives, accused of masterminding one of the country’s largest shipments of methamphetamine in history.

Now, the Irishman at the centre of the 500kg seizure has been arrested while skiing in Spain’s Sierra Nevada region and New Zealand authorities are hoping that he will be extradited within months.

Nicola Tallant is joined by Jared Savage, Crime Correspondent with the New Zealand Herald, to discuss the little known suspect Mark ‘Baldy’ Byrne, and how the Dubliner is suspected of heading up a criminal network spanning from Europe, to Asia and into the lucrative drug territories of biker-gang led New Zealand.

