Episode 126: Ghislaine Maxwell - Jeffrey Epstein's innocent servant or the master manipulator?
Ghislaine Maxwell was the queen of the London social scene and would later mix with New York’s elite, courting billionaires, presidents and celebrities.
Her epic fall from grace has portrayed her as a victim of her paedophile lover Jeffrey Epstein - but is their case really all about the abuse of young girls and the fulfilment of his insatiable sexual appetite, or is it far more about money and power?
Journalist Matthew Steeples, of online blog 'The Steeple Times', has spent years investigating the case and has tried to follow the Maxwell money trail.
He tells Nicola Tallant about his own views on Maxwell and how he believes she was the one who wore the trousers in the relationship with Epstein. We talk hidden cameras, a secret address book and a money trail right into the heart of their twisted world.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
Read more
