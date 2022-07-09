Episode 125: The mystery of the Shenandoah Park double murders
It was a backpacking adventure that would become an unsolved cold case murder that has haunted Shenadoah National Park in Virginia since 1996, when hikers Lollie Winans and Julie Williams turned up dead in their tent.
But now, writer and outdoor expert Kathryn Miles has made an attempt to solve the case and is convinced that the students who were found bound and assaulted were the victims of a serial killer.
Nicola Tallant chats with Miles about the case and why she was drawn to it. She tells of the bad policing detailed in her new book Trailed, about the effects of the double murder on outdoor adventurers and about her compelling theory that serial killer Richart Evonitz was actually responsible for the killings.
