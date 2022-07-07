Episode 124: Two years after the Encrochat hack - how many of gangland's big players have been brought to justice?
The Encrochat phonehack was described as a game changer for law enforcement in its fight against organised crime - and two years on the criminal cases are still flooding into the courts in the UK and Europe.
This week, arrests were made on those described as the creators and facilitators of the network in Spain, Dubai and the Dominican Republic.
But what have been the effects of the hack and what big players did police manage to take down over the course of the past 24 months? Did Encrochat do anything to stop the trade in cocaine or is the flood of white powder from South America greater than ever?
Nicola Tallant chats with Vice World News Global Drugs Editor Max Daly about the arrest and convictions of some of the major players in organised crime – and about the ability of cocaine supply and demand to evade everything thrown at it.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
Read more
