Episode 123: The young guns striking fear on the streets of Dublin
A third assassination attempt on the life of convicted drug dealer Gary ‘The Canary’ Carey along with rising tensions in a volatile Dublin feud are stretching the resources of An Garda Siochana.
With 24-hour armed support around the young gangs in the Finglas area and investigations suggesting the involvement of three dangerous mobs from the southside of the city in the Carey hit, gangland tensions are rising and with them the pressure on our police.
Nicola Tallant is joined by Irish Independent Crime Correspondent Ken Foy to discuss the feuds of Dublin. He tells of a recent hit attempt on Finglas mob boss 'Mr Flashy', about the cost of liking a social media post and about the lone wolf with nine lives who has muscled in on the wrong turf.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
