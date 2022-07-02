Episode 122: The body in the barrel and the secrets of the Las Vegas lake

THE water level at Lake Mead outside Las Vegas has been concerning environmentalists for years as the effects of global warming threatens water supply to several States, including Nevada and neighbouring New Mexico and Arizona.

But, as the water levels drop, authorities have been faced with a murder mystery that could be traced right back to the building of the casino town and its link to the mob.

Today, Nicola Tallant chats to Geoff Schumacher, Vice President of the Las Vegas Mob Museum, about a body in a barrel and the receding waters that could be throwing up the secrets of Sin City.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

