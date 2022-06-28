Episode 120: The New York murderer who wants to move to Ireland

MEET the man convicted of murdering his 14-year-old ex-girlfriend — who now wants to move to Ireland.

Dempsey Lewis, formally known as Dempsey Hawkins, was convicted of murdering Susan Jacobson in New York in 1976, when he was just 16-years-old.

During the time in which Susan's body was missing, he participated in searches with her family, leading them away from the area whenever they got close to where her body was hidden.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

Now in his sixties, Dempsey said he felt relief when police came to arrest him two years after Susan's grisly murder and says the violent memories of that fatal day still haunt him.

After spending more than four decades behind bars in the United States, the London-born, New York-raised man was deported to England in 2017 as part of his parole conditions. Now, he says, he would like to continue re-building his life here in Ireland.

MORE EPISODES – Episode 119: The story of Joe Joyce jnr - bare-knuckle boxer to slash-hook killer