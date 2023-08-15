Young man seriously injured after falling from a bonfire in Derry

The Sperrin Park bonfire was one of a number built to mark the annual Apprentice Boys’ Relief of Derry commemoration.

A young man suffered serious injuries after falling from a bonfire in Derry at the weekend.

The Sunday World has learned the man, who is in his early 20s, fell from a bonfire at Sperrin Park in the Waterside area of the city on Friday night.

He was first taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry but later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they are no longer able to provide condition updates on patients.

However, it is understood he remains in a serious condition.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call to the Sperrin Park bonfire shortly before 11.30pm on Friday.

Two ambulances were sent to the emergency call-out.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital by ambulance,” added the NIAS spokesperson.

Local people have launched a fundraising appeal to support the man’s family with the costs of travelling to the Belfast hospital.

The Sperrin Park bonfire was one of a number built to mark the annual Apprentice Boys’ Relief of Derry commemoration.

Thousands of people took part in the commemoration on Saturday.

The bonfires are traditionally lit in unionist areas of Derry on the night before the commemoration.

However, tragedy struck at the Sperrin Park fire when the man fell from the large structure in what local people have described as a “freak accident”.

Friday night’s incident was the latest in which people have fallen from bonfires in Northern Ireland.

Last month, a man suffered serious injuries when he fell from an Eleventh night bonfire in Newtownards, County Down.

Footage of the moment the man fell from the huge fire was shared widely on social media.

In July 2022, a man died after falling from a bonfire he was helping to build at a site in Larne, Co Antrim.

John Steele, a father-of-two in his 30s, was from the Antiville area of the town.